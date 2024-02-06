Daylight saving time is coming. Here's when clocks spring forward

Life is going to change for millions of Texans very soon.

Be prepared for the worst — losing an hour of sleep.

Sunday, Mar. 10, will be a day of agony when the clock springs forward for daylight saving time.

Why is there still daylight saving time?

Ask your local constituents. House Bill 1442 saw Texas take a side in the debate in axing one of the spring and fall actions.

Last year, the House chamber voted 138-5 to approve HB 1442 and stay on daylight saving time moving forward.

The bill was sent to the Senate but remains "in committee" as the 88th legislative session adjourned on May 29, 2023.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if HB 1422 were to become law, Texas would join 19 states that have enacted or passed measures for year-round observation of daylight saving time. The law can’t go into effect until Congress enacts a law granting states the authority to observe daylight saving time year-round.

What are the origins of daylight saving time?

The idea dates back to World War I, although some credit Benjamin Franklin for daylight saving time due to a satirical letter he wrote in 1784 stating: "Every morning, as soon as the sun rises, let all the bells in every church be set ringing: and if that is not sufficient, let cannon be fired in every street to wake the sluggards effectually."

To maximize resources for the war, Germany and Austria implemented the first daylight saving time in 1916. The U.S. did the same in 1918. An outdated idea, some might argue.

Will daylight saving time ever become permanent?

Maybe. In 2021, Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a federal bill — the Sunshine Protection Act — that could change the law if passed.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”

The Senate approved the act on Mar. 15, 2022, but it has yet to receive approval from the House of Representatives and signage from President Joe Biden. No date on when the House will review it.

