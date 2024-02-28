Daylight saving time coming soon. See sunrise, sunset times in Florida after time change

Ready or not, daylight saving time is coming up fast.

And this is the tough one when it comes to time changes: we lose an hour of sleep in the mornings.

On the bright side, it'll be lighter longer in the evenings when we get off work. It doesn't make those mornings immediately after the time change any easier — especially those first few days — but there are benefits later.

When is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 10, 2024. If you're awake then, time will immediately "spring forward" to 3 a.m.

When will daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024. Time will turn back to 1 a.m., giving you an extra hour of sleep. While it'll be lighter in the morning, it also means it will be darker when you get off work.

Countdown to daylight saving time

Sunrise and sunset in Pensacola before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:05 a.m. Central Time Sunset: 5:53 p.m. Central Time

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:04 a.m. Central Time Sunset: 6:54 p.m. Central Time

March 11 Sunrise: 7:02 a.m. Central Time Sunset: 6:54 p.m. Central Time

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 5:47 a.m. Central Time Sunset: 7:54 p.m. Central Time



Sunrise and sunset in Tallahassee before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:53 a.m. Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:52 a.m. Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:51 a.m. Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Sunset: 8:42 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Jacksonville before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:42 a.m. Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:41 a.m. Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:40 a.m. Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:25 a.m. Sunset: 8:31 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Daytona Beach before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:40 a.m. Sunset: 6:29 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:38 a.m. Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:37 a.m. Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:25 a.m. Sunset: 8:26 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Melbourne before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:38 a.m. Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:36 a.m. Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:35 a.m. Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:26 a.m. Sunset: 8:21 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Port St. Lucie before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:36 a.m. Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:35 a.m. Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:34 a.m. Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:27 a.m. Sunset: 8:19 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in West Palm Beach before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Sunset: 6:26 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:34 a.m. Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:33 a.m. Sunset: 7:27 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Naples before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:42 a.m. Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:41 a.m. Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:40 a.m. Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Sunset: 8:22 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Fort Myers before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:42 a.m. Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:41 a.m. Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:40 a.m. Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:34 a.m. Sunset: 8:23 p.m.



Sunrise and sunset in Sarasota before and after daylight saving time

March 9 Sunrise: 6:45 a.m. Sunset: 6:35 p.m.

March 10, DST begins Sunrise: 7:44 a.m. Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

March 11 Sunrise: 7:43 a.m. Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

At summer solstice, June 20 Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Sunset: 8:27 p.m.



What time is sunrise?

Don't see your city listed above? Find the sunrise and sunset times for any city at timeanddate.com.

Why do we change our clocks twice a year?

Those who support ending daylight saving time permanently advocate brighter afternoons and more economic activity. In Florida, ending daylight saving time could help tourism, legislators say.

Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize daylight saving time.

What about Sunshine Protection Act?

The Sunshine Protection Act would permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months to the entire year. In January 2021, Rep. Vern Buchanan first introduced the bill, which was reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and seven other bipartisan members of Congress in March 2022.

The measure, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the country, still needs to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

For more information on the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 bill from congress.gov click here.

Florida Legislature passed Sunshine Protection Act

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 passed the Florida Legislature, but the state needs congressional approval.

