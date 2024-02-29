Will daylight saving time freak out your pets? Here's how to get your dogs and cats ready

Dogs are creatures of habit that like reliability and stability. They know when it's time to get up, they know when it's time to go out, they know when it's time to eat. So what happens when their schedule is suddenly yanked forward an hour?

Turns out your pets probably don't like daylight saving time any more than you do.

“Dogs respond to daylight, and they wake when the sun rises and sleep when it’s dark,” said Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club (AKC). “Do they count down the hours to make sure they get eight hours of sleep? Of course not. But their physical and behavioral processes are in sync with the sun.”

So you shouldn't expect your pooch to understand why you're suddenly feeding and walking them at a different time.

Cats are famed for being indifferent to humans and their ways (although cat owners know that's largely a myth) but your feline friends used to a schedule may become stressed and anxious when it seemingly changes for no reason.

Does daylight saving time affect dogs and cats?

Practically all living creatures, even bacteria, have circadian rhythms. That's the inner biological clock that tells you when it's time to go to sleep and when to get up and when your body produces hormones and proteins But humans also use a lot of external clocks and calendars to help us create our daily schedules.

Pets don't. And while daylight saving time doesn't exactly throw off their work commute, the change in your daily schedule means a disruption in theirs.

Suddenly you're feeding them at a different time or taking them out before they need to go, and members of the household are leaving and coming back at new hours. Some dogs may become anxious, have nervous stomachs, or have bathroom accidents in the house, Harriet Myers of the AKC said.

However, dogs are also more cued into human activities and often find it easier to adapt to our schedule changes, said Farrah Branson, Seattle Humane’s animal training manager. Cats are more closely linked to their own rhythms and "tend to be a little more ritualized and regimented" when it comes to waking up and feeding times, she said.

Cats are most active during the dawn and dusk of the day, and they'll continue to follow the sun whatever humans choose to do. Kitties that get dry food in the morning to nibble on all day may not notice the time change as much. But if they're used to regular feedings and cuddle time they also may become anxious and develop stomach issues, start to overgroom or develop scratching behaviors.

The beginning of daylight saving time in March may not be as traumatic to dogs and cats as the end in November, as suddenly then they'll be expected to wait another hour for feeding, walks and attention. Dogs used to their owners coming home before dark may become agitated if night falls before you walk in the door.

Does daylight saving time affect pet medications?

Unless your pet’s medications are time-sensitive and specifically scheduled, such as certain epilepsy or diabetic medications, changing the clocks an hour won't have a drastic effect on when they get them, according to Catster.com. But it's still a good idea to try to keep to the same times to keep the disruption to your pet's system as minimal as possible.

Does daylight saving time affect hamsters, rabbits, snakes?

The effects on other types of pets depend on how keyed in they are to your schedule. Pets that stay in pens or cages and don't get strictly scheduled feedings may not notice that anything changed.

How to prepare your pet for daylight saving time

Experts say the easiest way to get your pet ready for the time change is to start changing their schedule a little bit of time, ahead of time. (This is also the best way to get yourself used to the change.)

Ease into the time change by starting to feed your pets 15 minutes earlier on Wednesday, March 6, four days ahead of daylight saving time. Keep doing that each day until by Sunday, they're on the same schedule that you've been forced to adapt.

You can do the same with medications, adjusting the times a bit each day.

Or you can ditch daylight saving time as far as your pets are concerned and commit to feeding them at the same time all year round, as some experts recommend. If you fed your dog at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, feed them at 8 a.m. March 10. This is the easiest way to keep your pets' schedule consistent but it may be difficult to do, depending on your other responsibilities.

If you don't ordinarily use an alarm clock, start using one, suggests Catster. "Even if you don’t need it, your cat can use it as an external cue that the day has begun."

Like humans, your pets should adjust to the new times in about a week.

Daylight savings 2024: When does the time change?

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 when clocks "spring forward" an hour to 3 a.m.

It will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m. when clocks fall back one hour to 1 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daylight savings time can confuse pets. Take these steps to prepare