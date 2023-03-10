Daylight saving time is upon us. Get ready to spring forward with deals on coffee, more

Daylight saving time is upon us, which means it's almost time for most Americans to turn their clocks forward by an hour.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, most of the country springs forward into daylight saving time, adding extra sunlight to the days for about eight months. (Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only two states that don't observe daylight saving time, alongside the U.S. territories in the Pacific and the Caribbean.)

When your clock marches ahead, you lose an hour of sleep, throwing off your schedule. Medical experts have warned that stretching sunlight into the evening results in sleep loss.

As your body adjusts to the time change, here are a few caffeinated deals you can snag next week.

Get free Dunkin' through Grubhub

From Sunday to March 18, caffeine addicts can grab a free Dunkin' beverage every day on orders of $15 or more placed on the delivery app Grubhub.

Customers can choose from 20 eligible hot and cold drinks worth up to $5, from hot cappuccinos to iced matcha lattes to teas.

The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, and the offer is limited to one redemption per customer per day.

Denny's is giving away free coffee

Denny's is serving up free coffee for rewards members across the country on Monday.

Members need to access a coffee coupon through their digital wallet to redeem the deal, part of the restaurant chain's new "It's Diner Time" promotion.

The offer is only valid in-store from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Coffee lovers in New York City will also get a chance to enjoy a free cup of joe at Denny's first pop-up coffee bar in Flatiron Plaza at 23rd Street and Broadway between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can sign up for Denny's rewards program here.

Eggo wants to help you hire a sitter

Eggo is giving parents a chance to win $100 toward paying a babysitter to help relieve the daylight saving "morning madness," the brand announced last week.

You can enter the sweepstakes until Sunday here.

