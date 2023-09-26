Daylight saving time won't become permanent in Colorado this year. Here's when it ends.

Daylight saving time will come to an end Nov. 5 this year. But for those dreaming this would be the last time Coloradans change our clocks: go back to sleep. It's not going to happen yet.

Daylight saving begins the second Sunday of March through the first Sunday of November every year. Many hoped the biannual changing of the clocks would cease after the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022 and again this year, and when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Daylight Saving Time Year Round measure into law last year.

Nationally, the Senate bill has yet to pass the U.S. House of Representatives. And that's one of two triggers Colorado needs to make daylight saving time permanent.

Second, at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone must choose year-round daylight saving time for the Colorado law to go into effect. Previous Coloradoan reporting shows that Montana, Wyoming and Utah all passed permanent daylight saving time measures in recent years.

Without a change in federal law, we will continue to turn our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 5 this year. Sunrise will come about 6:30 and sunset just after 5 p.m. There will be more daylight in the morning for kids getting on the bus or walking the dog before work. But it means most of us will be driving home from work in the dark.

Supporters say permanent daylight saving time improves safety, enhances active lifestyles and is good for the economy as more people shop after work.

Opponents say the change in sleep patterns is disruptive to public health, decreases productivity, especially in the spring when we lose an hour, and according to the Lost-Hour Economic Index — created by SleepBetter.org — moving the clocks forward has a total cost to the U.S. economy of $434 million nationally, factoring in health issues, decreased productivity and workplace injuries.

In 2010, the index was applied to more than 300 areas in the U.S., including Fort Collins-Loveland, which showed the total cost of the lost hour was $340,812, or $1.11 per capita. It doesn't indicate if we recoup that $1.11 in productivity when we gain the hour back in the fall.

The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees the observance of daylight saving time as well as U.S. time zones, according to transportation.gov. The DOT said energy reduction and reduced crime are reasons for having both standard and daylight saving time.

Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize daylight saving time, nor do territories Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: When does daylight saving time end in Colorado in 2023?