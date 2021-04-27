Daylight shooting on a busy Broward street leaves three hurt, and plenty of questions

Three people were seriously injured Monday afternoon after someone in a car opened fire on another vehicle as they drove down a busy street in Broward.

The shooting, which police said was “like a scene from a movie,” took place around 3 p.m. and shut down a stretch of North State Road 7 in Lauderhill as police tried to piece together what happened.

“You have someone indiscriminately shooting at a moving car, on a busy road during rush hour,” said Lt. Mike Santiago, a Lauderhill police spokesman. “This could have been a lot worse.”

Police say when officers arrived they found blood, bullet holes, casings and crashed cars — but no victims or shooters.

Santiago said police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the southbound lanes of the 1000 block of North State Road 7. Someone in a black car began shooting at a tan vehicle, according to witnesses.

The tan vehicle, Santiago noted, tried to weave in and out of traffic to dodge the bullets, ultimately crashing into several cars. Someone from the black car then fired more shots before in the tan vehicle returned fire, Santiago added.

A bystander rushed three victims in the tan car to Plantation General Hospital, where they were subsequently transferred to Broward Health North in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the black car fled, Santiago said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

“We know a lot of people saw what happened,” Santiago said. “This person is reckless and we need to get that person off the street,” Santiago said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).