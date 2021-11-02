Daylight shooting in Hartford wounds 19-year-old, police say

A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot in broad daylight in Hartford Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 323 Zion St., they said. The address is in the Behind the Rocks neighborhood, near Trinity College.

Officers were sent to the address about 3:15 p.m. after receiving an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, police said. There was no victim.

About a half-hour later, police learned a 19-year-old man had arrived at an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. The wounded man was listed in stable condition, police said.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

