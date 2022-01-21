Days after arrest, Willie Gay will play in KC Chiefs’ playoff game Sunday vs. Bills

Willie Gay will play in the Chiefs’ playoff game Sunday against the Bills, four days after he was arrested and subsequently charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage, coach Andy Reid said.

Gay, a second-year linebacker, took part in practice Friday, a day after he was released from jail.

Asked how the Chiefs arrived at the decision to play Gay in Sunday’s game, Reid said, “I decided he’d play. I’m not going to get into the conversations. I’m not going to do that. I decided that after just hearing some of the information that I heard.”

Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor criminal property damage, a charged stemming from an incident Wednesday night in Overland Park. He was released from jail Thursday afternoon on his own recognizance, following a court appearance via Zoom.

The charge is a class B non-person misdemeanor, court records show, and accuses Gay of causing $225 worth of damage to a vacuum, cellphone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier during the incident involving his ex-partner at an apartment complex, according to an Overland Park police report.