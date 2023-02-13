Days after authorities share his photo, suspect in Worcester slaying turns self in to police

Kelvin Verde

WORCESTER — A 23-year-old man wanted for murder whose photo police distributed Friday was arraigned Monday in Central District Court.

Kelvin Verde — wanted in connection with a deadly Oct. 24, 2022, home invasion — was ordered held without bail Monday after turning himself in.

Verde is the second man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 28-year-old Andrew T. Barley, who was killed following an alleged home invasion at 480 Burncoat St., Worcester.

Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, of Webster, made his first court appearance on the murder charge Jan. 4. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

A statement of facts in Calderon’s case remained sealed Monday.

In a statement of facts filed in Verde’s case, police allege Verde and “another accomplice, one of whom was armed with a firearm, forced entry into the rear of the residence, ascended to the second floor, encountered the victim and fired at least two rounds.”

Police wrote that Barley is believed to have been struck once in the thigh and once under his left armpit. They said the second strike caused fatal internal injuries. Barley was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, they said.

'Photographic' evidence gathered

Police said Verde was identified to police as being involved by a “number of sources,” including information obtained from a “named and identified witness who observed two suspects approach the victim’s residence and flee following hearing a ‘loud noise;’ ” video evidence showing a vehicle used by Verde close to the home; and information from automated license plate readers and cellphone data “placing him in the general areas of various known locations of the suspects prior to and following the murder.”

Police also wrote they had gathered unspecified “documentary” and “photographic” evidence.

In court Monday, Assistant Worcester District Attorney Terry McLaughlin said Verde and the other suspect arrived at 480 Burncoat St. in a 2007 gray Chevrolet Malibu with New Hampshire license plates.

The men went “directly” to the victim’s room after kicking in the door, McLaughlin said, and afterward drove to Pilgrim Avenue, where they parked the Malibu and took an Uber.

McLaughlin did not say which man is alleged to have shot Barley. He said Verde has a five-page criminal history that includes jailtime for “violent" offenses.

Verde's record is “littered” with defaults from court, McLaughlin said, and he has three restraining orders.

A not guilty plea was entered on Verde’s behalf. He agreed to be held without bail without prejudice, meaning he can argue for bail at a later date.

Verde is due back in court March 13.

According to his obituary, Barley was born and raised in Worcester. He graduated from Worcester Technical High School and worked construction with his father.

