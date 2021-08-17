Days after being battered by a devastating earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace adds to misery in Haiti

Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Grace slows Haiti rescue efforts

    Doctors in Haiti battled to save the lives of hundreds of people, both young and old, in makeshift hospital tents on Monday.Three days after the major earthquake, the death toll has topped over 1,400 and health officials say that number is likely to rise.One local resident described the chaos following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake."There were 13 people living in this hotel. The earthquake happened at about 8am in the morning. Some people died and others survived. Up to now, rescuers have been looking for some people in the rubble, but they can't find them. They are still looking for them."The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings, including churches, hotels, schools and over 37,000 homes.Rescue teams scrambled to dig out survivors ahead of tropical storm Grace, hovering over the island’s southern coast.Local residents confirmed heavy rain has already caused flooding near the worst-hit areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Grace would douse the quake zone with up to 15 inches of rain through Tuesday.Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for a "humanitarian corridor" to pass aid through gang-held territories.Colombia and the U.S. dispatched search and rescue teams along with vital supplies, while Mexico promised to support Haiti in its recovery.

  • Tropical Storm Grace causes flooding in Haiti, sets sights on Mexico as a hurricane

    Tropical Storm Grace has been drenching Haiti with heavy rain of up to 15 inches just days after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake. Social media posts show flooded roadways and homes.Why it matters: The storm, with relatively weak winds of 50 mph, brought heavy rains at a time when many families were staying in temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed during the earthquake.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: As of 11am ET,

  • Tropical Storm Grace strikes Haiti amid earthquake recovery

    Haiti was struck by the Atlantic's latest tropical storm on Monday as the country continues to recover from a massive earthquake that killed hundreds of people.

  • Strengthening storm Grace pummels Jamaica with heavy rain, wind

    Tropical Storm Grace pounded Jamaica with heavy rain and wind on Tuesday after causing flooding in parts of Haiti, which is scrambling to deal with a major earthquake at the weekend that killed more than 1,400 people. Grace, which is expected to become a hurricane by the time it hits Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Thursday, was by late morning about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Montego Bay with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85km/h), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Romayne Robinson, a meteorologist with the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said he expected conditions to continue to be challenging for the next six to 12 hours.

  • Quake-hit Haiti braces for Tropical Depression Grace as Tropical Storm Fred eyes Florida

    Grace weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday, but the threat of flooding and mudslides remains for earthquake-devastated Haiti.Threat level: Grace was forecast to bring up to eight inches of rainfall to Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Tuesday, per a National Weather Service advisory Sunday night. Its effects were expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida later this week — which also faces the threat of a restrengthened Tropical Storm Fred.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • Tropical Storm Grace leaves Haiti with flooding rains, and it could be a hurricane soon

    Tropical Storm Grace could be near hurricane level strength by the time it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico this week, forecasters said.

  • Haiti slammed by tropical storm days after deadly quake: 'Countless Haitian families have lost everything'

    A revitalized Tropical Storm Grace rolled across Haiti on Tuesday, pounding the region with drenching rains just days after a powerful earthquake.

  • Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rains pour misery on Haiti earthquake survivors

    • Flash flood and landslides complicate relief efforts• Power remains out with 50mm of rain an hour falling A woman works on a shelter at an improvised refugee camp at Parc Lande de Gabion stadium after Tropical Storm Grace followed a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. Photograph: Richard Pierrin/Getty Images Tropical Storm Grace has lashed southern Haiti with drenching rains, piling on misery for survivors of a powerful earthquake as flash floods and landslides further complicate rel

  • Tropical trio of Fred, Grace and Henri affect the Southeast, Caribbean and Bermuda

    2021 already has eight named storms and four U.S. landfalls with the peak of the season still to come.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

    The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here's a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating. WHAT MAKES HAITI PRONE TO EARTHQUAKES?

  • Haiti quake survivors clamor for food, doctors, shelter

    LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -Lanette Nuel sits listlessly next to her daughter's corpse outside the main hospital of Les Cayes in southwestern Haiti. The hospital was even more overwhelmed on Tuesday than before as patients who were camping outside moved indoors overnight to escape Tropical Storm Grace, which swept through the same region hit by the magnitude 7.2 quake. Flooding and heavy rains interrupted efforts to search for survivors and help those left homeless or without food and water by the quake, which killed at least 1,400 people and injured thousands.

  • Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

    Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains battered Turkey's northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said 26 people were still unaccounted for in Kastamonu province and eight others were reported missing in Sinop province.

  • Storm brings floods as Haitians seek help at overloaded hospitals after quake

    LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -Doctors in Haiti on Monday battled in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly, outside hospitals overwhelmed by an earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people. While rescue teams toiled to dig out survivors of Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, a storm dumped heavy rain on the southern coast of Haiti, bringing flooding near the worst-hit areas and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, local residents said. Deus Deronneth, a politician from the Jacmel region, posted a video on Twitter showing a torrent of water sweeping through a local town and confirmed the flooding to Reuters.

  • Everyday Habits That Damage Your Body, Say Experts

    The history of humans is often connected to the concept of Darwinism, or survival of the fittest. Our existence today is proof that we not only descended from survivors, and those survivors avoided risks and injuries, or survived them, to get where they needed to be to continue to the next generation. Sounds rather dystopian, but it's something to learn from. "Though we inherited many of the traits that defined our ancestors' resilience, some of the conveniences that define our daily habits can

  • Fred re-forms into tropical storm and targets Florida; Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

    The new iteration of Fred, which has brought maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving northwest over the Gulf of Mexico at 12 mph.

  • U.N. calls for Haiti 'humanitarian corridor' in gang-held areas

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A "humanitarian corridor" through Haiti's gang-infested areas should be established so aid can flow to the southern regions hit by a powerful earthquake on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people, a U.N. official said on Sunday. The United Nations and the Haitian government have struggled to send medical supplies and doctors by road to the town of Les Cayes, which bore the brunt of the damage, due to security concerns. A spike in kidnappings and gang violence has left some roads in Port-au-Prince dangerous to drive on, including the urban area of Martissant, home to the main thoroughfare linking the coastal capital with the southern regions.

  • These 14 Cats Can't Wait for School to Be Back in Session

    They’re studying to ace the C-A-Ts.

  • Strong Wind and Rain Brought on by Tropical Storm Fred Rip Through Florida Panhandle

    Tropical Storm Fred swept through the Florida panhandle on August 16, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds.This video taken by Bill Brown, who said he filmed it in Panama Beach City, shows the storm wreaking havoc on the area.The National Weather Service reported the tropical storm was moving inland over the Tallahassee region on August 16 and warned of possible flash flooding throughout the evening and overnight hours. Credit: Bill Brown via Storyful

  • Deadly Haiti earthquake leaves thousands injured and homeless

    More than 1,400 people are confirmed dead after Saturday's earthquake in Haiti and at least 6,000 are injured, with hospitals overwhelmed and running out of necessities. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers is reporting from Haiti and joins Laura Podesta on "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • Family of man killed during Kenosha protests files lawsuit

    The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement, accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse's attacks. Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25 protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rittenhouse, who is white, was 17 at the time and traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, and joined other armed individuals in Kenosha who answered a call from local militia to protect businesses from protesters.