Days after being battered by a devastating earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace adds to misery in Haiti

Doctors in Haiti battled to save the lives of hundreds of people, both young and old, in makeshift hospital tents on Monday.Three days after the major earthquake, the death toll has topped over 1,400 and health officials say that number is likely to rise.One local resident described the chaos following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake."There were 13 people living in this hotel. The earthquake happened at about 8am in the morning. Some people died and others survived. Up to now, rescuers have been looking for some people in the rubble, but they can't find them. They are still looking for them."The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings, including churches, hotels, schools and over 37,000 homes.Rescue teams scrambled to dig out survivors ahead of tropical storm Grace, hovering over the island’s southern coast.Local residents confirmed heavy rain has already caused flooding near the worst-hit areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Grace would douse the quake zone with up to 15 inches of rain through Tuesday.Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for a "humanitarian corridor" to pass aid through gang-held territories.Colombia and the U.S. dispatched search and rescue teams along with vital supplies, while Mexico promised to support Haiti in its recovery.