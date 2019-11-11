Days after being fined for misusing veterans' funds, Trump urges people to celebrate Veterans' Day by donating to his campaign

If you can't thank a veteran today, do the next best thing and donate to a non-veteran!

President Trump's campaign fundraising team didn't miss a beat this Veterans Day, running a Facebook ad on Monday encouraging people to say "THANK YOU, VETERANS" by donating to the president's metaphorical war chest.

Trump, who is not a veteran, famously deferred the Vietnam War draft several times.









New Trump Facebook ad encourages people to say "THANK YOU VETERANS" by donating to... the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/qCsFz882wE — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 11, 2019

The ad, which includes a can't-miss 25 percent off coupon, provoked criticism of the president, with veteran Mark Hertling pointing out the somewhat bizarre timing of the Trump campaign's message. A judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million last week over his alleged mishandling of funds for veterans, which were instead used for political purposes, CBS News reports.









Bold move. As a veteran, is it okay to be offended by this effort + the fact the date of Veterans Day is wrong + this occurs just a few days after his charity was penalized $2M for bilking veterans? https://t.co/iT69DmRozR — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 11, 2019

The president also celebrated the day by attending New York City's Veterans Day parade, where he took the time to honor Gold Star families, despite his history of feuding with several of them.

Although if Trump really is burying the hatchet this Veterans Day, he should be sure to get the date right in next year's Facebook ad.

More stories from theweek.com

The coming death of just about every rock legend

The president has already confessed to his crimes

Why are 2020 Democrats so weird?

