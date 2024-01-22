Days before Biden heads to Superior, $1 billion announced for Superior-Duluth bridge replacement

A project to replace the 60-year-old Blatnik Bridge on Interstate 535 that connects Superior to Duluth will receive over $1 billion in funding long sought by Minnesota and Wisconsin officials, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The announcement comes three days before President Joe Biden is set to visit Superior, one of three administration visits to Wisconsin this week. He's expected to highlight his economic agenda, including efforts to rebuild infrastructure.

Funding for the bridge, which spans across St. Louis Bay, will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In June, the two state transportation departments estimated the project would cost around $1.8 billion.

The bridge has "suffered from significant structural deterioration, leading to capacity, mobility, and safety concerns," according to the release.

A 40-ton weight restriction was put into effect on the bridge, and lane closures were regularly required due to safety inspections and maintenance.

"I have been pushing the Biden administration at every turn to fund this project because a new Blatnik Bridge is critical for our economy, safety, and way of life," Baldwin said in a press release. "With this investment, we can ensure that billions of dollars’ worth of products can get to market efficiently, families can get to work on time, and millions of travelers get to their destinations safely.”

Biden stopped to look at the bridge during a visit to Superior in 2022, in his first stop after giving his State of the Union address. Then-Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson at the time said he hoped Biden's visit would help secure funding for replacement.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the bridge carries 33,000 vehicles per day, including higher volumes of traffic during summer months and carries billions of dollars in freight each year. The Port of Duluth-Superior is the largest port on the Great Lakes.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Blatnik Bridge project from Superior to Duluth to get over $1 billion