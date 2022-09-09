Days after boating tragedy, details and video emerge about the 17-year-old who died

Almost a week after a boat crash off the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend killed an Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior and injured 13 others, including fellow Lourdes and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart School of the Sacred Heart students, the community is in mourning.

Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez, a Lourdes 17-year-old, died after being ejected from a boat that carried 14 passengers after it hit Channel Marker 15 along Cutter Bank on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Her friends Katerina “Katy” Sofia Puig, Coco Aguilar and Isabella Rodriguez, all 17, were also seriously injured and hospitalized. Four others, including the boat’s captain, George Pino, 51, his wife, Cecilia, 48, and their 18-year-old daughter, Cecilia Lianne, were less seriously injured.

The boat outing was meant to celebrate the younger Cecilia’s 18th birthday.

On Friday, Lucy’s family released a statement written by her father, Andy Fernandez.

As we deal with the heartbreaking loss of our daughter Lucy, we ask that we be afforded the ability to deal with our grief as a family, in private. We are devastated by this catastrophic event and plea for your understanding and compassion in this terrible time.

We thank everyone who has expressed their sympathy, faith, love and support and ask for your continued prayers, not only for Lucy and our family, but for everyone impacted by this tragedy.

The family will have no further comment.

Lourdes held a two-hour Celebration of Life ceremony on Friday and posted its video to YouTube.

And at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Church of the Epiphany, 8235 SW 57th Ave., near South Miami, will hold a resurrection Mass for Lucy, according to the Archdiocese of Miami.

The funeral Mass will be streamed on YouTube.

