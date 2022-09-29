Days from from Brazil election, Lula leads in polls
Days before October 2nd's upcoming presidential election in Brazil, frontrunner Luiz Inacio da Silva is ahead in the polls. (Sept. 29)
The Justice Department charged billionaire Oleg Deripaska's girlfriend with lying to federal agents while trying to enter the US to give birth.
Look who is turning six years old on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Yes, you can wear black pants again.
Alito made the comments during a Tuesday university speech during which he made no mention of Roe v. Wade's reversal.
Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has appeared for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Sept. 29)
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets as it steps up efforts to stem the yuan's descent, four sources with knowledge of the matter said. State banks were told to ask their offshore branches, including those based in Hong Kong, New York and London, to review their holdings of the offshore yuan and ensure U.S. dollar reserves are ready to be deployed, three of the sources, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. The simultaneous selling of dollars and buying of yuan could put a floor under the Chinese currency, which has lost more than 11% to the dollar so far this year and looks set for its biggest annual loss since 1994, when China unified its official and market rates.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady, experienced millions in increased net worth as many Americans struggled during the pandemic, according to a watchdog group.
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed off in Season 6.
Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington.
Bowman is the second Cup Series driver in the last 10 race weekends to suffer an apparent concussion.
MTG told Insider that she has an investment advisor who makes trades for her. Several of the trades are incongruent with her own political stances.
A barista said he is fed up with all the TikTok drink hacks because minimum wage workers get hurt the most. The post Barista begs customers to ‘stop the hacks’: ‘We should not be making employees’ lives harder’ appeared first on In The Know.
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent during an interview Thursday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel's chairman said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. The order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came after U.S. Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed as special master at Trump's request to oversee a review of the records seized from Mar-a-lago, had ordered Trump's lawyers to let him know if they disputed the accuracy of the government's property inventory list. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the FBI may have planted evidence when it searched Mar-a-lago on Aug. 8.
The nonpartisan election analysis website Cook Political Report is shifting three gubernatorial races toward Democrats with Election Day just under six weeks away. Cook shifted the races in Pennsylvania and Michigan from “lean Democratic” to “likely Democratic” and the race in Oklahoma from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican.” It also shifted the Ohio gubernatorial race…
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on Wednesday threw its support behind Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in a midterm election cycle that’s seen crime emerge as a major campaign issue. In a statement posted on its website, the association calls Oz “a strong champion for law enforcement officers and…
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz. Eleven percent of…
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is leading Republican J.D. Vance by 3 percentage points in Ohio’s closely watched Senate race, according to a new Spectrum News-Siena College poll. Forty-six percent of likely Ohio voters indicated support for Ryan, compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for Vance, a gap within the poll’s margin of…