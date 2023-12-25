The Day's Make a Difference series continues to help local people in need

Dec. 24—Leaders of local community organizations and nonprofits said they are always looking for ways to make an impact on the lives of the people they serve.

One of these they say is The Day's annual Make a Difference series which has become a reliable way to uplift the people they serve during the holidays.

The series of short stories published near the end of each year encourages readers to donate food, money, clothing, toys and and other needed items to specific individuals or families in need. This is the series' 16th year.

The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut this year asked readers for household and kitchen items, gift cards or cash to benefit a mother and son displaced from their apartment by a fire in Groton.

Always Home, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing family homelessness, asked for monetary donations to aid an ailing grandmother who is the sole provider for her three grandsons. Their apartment had been condemned because of mold issues.

Always Home's Executive Director Tricia Cunningham said she appreciates how Make a Difference fosters a sense of community and connection.

"For our organization, the donations we receive from 'Make a Difference' absolutely help a family during difficult times, but what is truly special about the The Day's campaign is that people read about someone's story, about their personal struggles, and are inspired to make a real impact by providing direct assistance to those who need it most," Cunningham said.

The Arc Eastern Connecticut this year focused on the plight of Rusty, a young man with intellectual and developmental disability who lives with his uncles on a fixed income in a trailer home.

"Rusty and his uncles will have a very special Christmas this year thanks to the outpouring of generosity from our wonderful community members," said Denise Tift, director of community outreach for Arc.

The family received blankets, clothes, and gift cards for food, as well as gift cards to Dunkin' Donuts, "Rusty's favorite place on earth," she said.

There was enough money donated to buy an iPad to replace Rusty's broken one.

"We have the kindest supporters in the entire region," Tift said.

Michele Deane, development director for the Riverfront Children's Center, a child care and early learning center in Groton, said the Make a Difference series made an impact in several ways.

Highlighted in this year's series was a working single mother who was the victim of domestic abuse and struggling to raise her three children. Community members donated more than $2,000 in gift cards and cash. In addition to the money, Deane said the owner of Ryan's Pub in Groton bought her a set of four new tires for her vehicle.

"Donors saw the article in The Day or the re-post of the article on our Facebook page. Some donors are repeat donors who are familiar with Riverfront and give to our Make a Difference family annually, but we also see new names come in, which is great for promoting our center," Deane said.

"At-risk families with babies and young children need the support of their neighbors to ensure that they have the resources they need to thrive. The spotlight that the Make a Difference shines on Riverfront helps our focus family, and the center as a whole. Thank you for inviting us to participate," she said.

g.smith@theday.com