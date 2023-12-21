When will the days (finally) start getting longer again in Iowa?

With highs in the 40s, it might not feel like it, but winter is officially here in Iowa.

Thursday is the winter solstice — the shortest day and the first official day of the winter season. With that comes good and bad news: the coldest temperatures are yet to come, but so will more daylight.

Here's what you should know about the winter solstice.

When is the winter solstice in Iowa?

The winter solstice takes place on Dec. 21 this year, which also marks the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

What are the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere?

The winter months are December, starting Dec. 21, January, February and March through March 20.

What's the forecast for winter in Iowa this year?

An El Niño weather pattern is settling in across the country. Forecasters expect the shift in the jet stream to bring warmer weather conditions to Iowa. It's harder to predict how much snow we might see, with the state facing equal changes of at, below or above average precipitation.

Is there a winter solstice for the Southern Hemisphere?

Yes. It is the exact opposite of the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Whereas the Northern Hemisphere sees the winter and summer solstices on Dec. 21 and June 21, respectively, the Southern Hemisphere sees the winter and summer solstices on June 21 and Dec. 21, respectively.

What is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. This happens because of the earth's tilt. According to National Geographic, Earth is tilted approximately 23.5 degrees on its axis, which is the farthest point the planet is from the sun.

Basically, this means half the earth is pointed toward the sun and half the earth is not, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

When will the days start getting longer in Iowa?

Once the winter solstice occurs, daylight slowly increases each day until the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. The summer solstice occurs in June.

Where does the word solstice come from?

The word "solstice" from the Latin words, "sol" and "sistere" which mean "sun" and "to stand still," respectively, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. This is because the Sun's path across the sky appears to freeze for a few days before and after the solstice. Specifically, the change in its noontime elevation is so slight that the Sun’s path seems to stay the same or stand still.

