Days after finding out she was pregnant, Texas woman was gunned down in street

Authorities in Texas were searching Tuesday for a Houston man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death days after she found out she was pregnant.

A warrant for capital murder was issued last week for Kwanmaine Boyd, 25, in the Oct. 6 killing of Cavanna Smith, 25, records filed in Harris County District Court show.

Boyd remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Smith's body was found in the middle of a street north of downtown Houston after officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 7 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. Smith appeared to have been shot in the head.

A witness later told investigators that he saw the couple arguing in the middle of a street next to a white pickup, according to the documents. The gunman fired once with a long gun, striking her, before getting back in his truck and driving off.

Investigators later discovered that minutes before the shooting, Smith had texted a friend telling her where she was in case anything happened to her, according to the documents. “Kwan” had kidnapped her, she wrote, and she was in the back of his truck.

When the friend asked why, Smith said: “He got my money and don’t want to give it to me.”

The friend wrote Smith back repeatedly, but she never replied.

Investigators later found a white Chevrolet pickup that was registered to Boyd, the documents say. The license plate had been removed and the truck was parked at an empty home with a chain and lock around the front door.

During a search of Smith's home, investigators found a card on her dresser dated Oct. 3 and addressed to Boyd, according to the documents. Written in black Sharpie, a note inside read: "Kwan I know this isn't what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!"

A nurse from a local clinic told investigators that Smith had gotten an ultrasound Oct. 5, the documents say. The nurse believed she was four and a half weeks pregnant.