Days after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest, Epstein accuser demands investigation into sexual battery allegation

WASHINGTON – Days after Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested, a model who accused the disgraced financier of sexual battery in 1997 asked for an investigation into why her allegations were apparently ignored.

In letters sent Monday to California authorities, Gloria Allred, who represents the accuser, said her client was never contacted by police or prosecutors after she filed a police report more than 20 years ago and was never told whether there had been an investigation. Epstein was never charged.

Alicia Arden said she met Epstein at Shutters on the Beach, a hotel in Santa Monica, thinking she was coming in to audition to become a Victoria's Secret model. Arden said Epstein, who met her at the hotel room barefoot, groped her and tried to lift her skirt.

After Epstein became distracted with his phone, Arden said Monday, she left the room. Before she left, Arden said, Epstein put $100 on the table.

"I left the money in the hotel room and walked out. ... I felt violated and mistreated," said Arden, who was an aspiring model in her mid-20s. She said she filed a report with the Santa Monica Police Department days after the incident.

Allred, in letters to Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud, asked the authorities to determine what action, if any, police took in response to Arden's allegations.

"We'd like to know, first, what happened. Was there an investigation? Was there not an investigation?" Allred told reporters. "I don't think Alicia should have to live with the unanswered question. ... Why was it apparently disregarded? Did they interview Mr. Epstein? Did he decline to be interviewed? Did they take his word against hers? Or did they not do anything?"

The Santa Monica Police Department told The Associated Press last year that Arden declined to press charges, a claim Arden denied. A detective's notes showed that Epstein was questioned shortly after Arden filed the report and gave a conflicting statement, the AP reported.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal detention center in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges last year.

Maxwell was arrested last week and charged with helping to procure young victims for Epstein's child sex trafficking operation that began more than 25 years ago.

A federal grand jury in New York indicted Maxwell on perjury and conspiracy charges that accuse her of helping Epstein “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims” from 1994 to 1997. Both allegedly knew the victims were under age 18 and as young as 14.

Maxwell and Epstein enticed and lured the victims to Epstein’s homes scattered across the USA and abroad, “which Maxwell knew and intended would result in their grooming for and subjection to sexual abuse,” the indictment charges.

Maxwell was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, where authorities said she had purchased a large property.

