From a Days Inn to a 'forever home': Compass Point offers safety and home to the homeless

ASHEVILLE - No longer a rest-stop for visitors or tourists, the former Days Inn off Tunnel Road has finished its transformation into Compass Point Village — the largest permanent supportive housing program to officially launch in Asheville.

On Sept. 15, Homeward Bound unveiled Compass Point Village to the public, allowing self-guided tours of the development and doing a ceremonial tree planting in the newly landscaped courtyard.

The opening also came with a reminder of why Compass Point was built.

During the 2023 point in time count, 573 people were homeless, said Jenny Moffatt, Homeward Bound's permanent supportive housing director. Of those, 122 were chronically homeless.

Jenny Moffatt, Homeward Bound's permanent supportive housing director, reads a letter from a resident about their appreciation for the organization, September 15, 2023, at the opening celebration of Compass Point Village.

Now, over the next 6-8 weeks, 87 chronically homeless individuals will be able to find home at Compass Point.

"Ultimately, this is how we end homelessness — we create more housing. More deeply affordable housing for people who need this kind of support," Moffatt said. "This project will house over half of the people who are outside and chronically homeless in our community."

"It will really change the landscape of our community."

The project represents a step forward for the community, but — more importantly — acts as a place of safety, said Homeward Bound Interim Executive Director David Nash.

"Unsheltered homelessness is not good for our community. It's not good for business. It's not good for tourism. It's not good for neighborhoods," Nash said.

"But, most importantly, it's not good for the people who are experiencing it."

People tour the recently opened Compass Point Village, September 15, 2023.

A look at Compass Point

The former Days Inn on Tunnel Road has been entirely transformed to become Compass Point Village.

Where there was once a front office, where a hotel concierge would tend to guests and book rooms, now residents are greeted by Homeward Bound employees whose T-shirts say "Housing is a human right." The removal of the former hotel swimming pool led to the development of a green, vibrant turf courtyard with trees and seating for residents to enjoy.

People tour one of the rooms at Compass Point Village, September 15, 2023.

Rooms contain a kitchenette, a fridge, microwave, bed, TV, bathrooms and seating. Compass Point also includes on-site laundry. Each room still maintains a similar, hotel-like window, though with large beige shades to close when residents want privacy.

For those who are chronically homeless, Compass Point will not have a ticking clock or move out date. If they want to live there forever, they can.

“We're going to see 87 unhoused folks move into this place, starting next week,” said David Bailey, Homeward Bound's former interim executive director. "Permanent Supportive Housing — perhaps even a forever home for many of these folks — which is going to change their lives and give them the skills to have a have a normal life."

All 87 rooms — a total of 53,000 square feet of space — are reserved as permanent housing for those who are chronically homeless.

The library at Compass Point Village in Asheville.

Homeward Bound WNC, founded in 1988, is a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable and easily accessible housing with the primary goal of ending homelessness in Buncombe County. Since 2006, the organization has moved over 2,500 people into housing, of which 92%, or roughly 2,300, have not returned to homelessness, according to the Homeward Bound website.

Homeward Bound interim director David Nash speaks during the opening celebration for Compass Point Village on Tunnel Road in Asheville, September 15, 2023.

"It will make Asheville, Buncombe County and our community more livable, more workable, and a more welcoming community. And that's what we want. That's the community we we strive for," Bailey said.

The goal of the community is to provide “safe, stable homes, paired with long-term intensive case management services, to highly vulnerable, chronically homeless individuals," according to Homeward Bound’s website. As such, each new resident who checks into Compass Point will have an individualized case management plan to “enhance housing stability and independence."

The process will also include 24/7 support staff to respond to resident needs, behavioral health services, meals and job training. The facility has a dedicated kitchen staff along with a cafeteria, computer lab and meeting space.

The building was purchased in 2021 for $6.5 million, a purchase backed by both the Buncombe County Commissioners, City Council and Dogwood Health Trust, who all donated $2 million to the purchase. The other $500,000 was provided by a private donor.

The project is estimated to cost a total $17.8 million. Currently, $16.1 million has been raised with support from multiple local organizations and corporations.

Bailey said the project had faced some "unexpected obstacles," regarding electricity and water, causing the price of the development to go up. Mold and termite damage had to be remediated during the construction process, a July 2022 news release from Homeward Bound said.

Previously, Homeward Bound had established a permanent supportive housing facility in Woodfin, which allowed for only 18 residents. Residents at the Woodfin program will be moved into the Days Inn facility.

More supportive housing coming

Compass Point is currently the largest permanent supportive housing initiative in Asheville, but it might not be for long. Later this year, Asheville’s second permanent supportive housing initiative is set to open in place of the Ramada Inn, adding nearly 113 more rooms to supportive housing initiatives in the area.

The project is led by for-profit developer Shangri-La Industries, in partnership with another California based company and nonprofit, Step Up Inc.

Area leaders, including Mayor Esther Manheimer, County Commissioner Amanda Edwards and Homeward Bound interim director David Nash, add dirt to the base of a recently planted tree at the opening celebration of Compass Point Village, September 15, 2023.

Mayor Esther Manheimer said she is excited to see both locations open, despite the need being far greater than what nonprofits may be able to provide.

"I hate that — in this country — we have to depend on nonprofits and generous donors sitting here today to make sure that people's basic needs are met. But that's the reality we live in," Manheimer said.

Manheimer said she hopes the two developments act as solutions to ongoing homelessness in the area.

"We're going to see this permanent supportive housing come online here and at the Ramada end, and I hope that —for our community and for the individuals experiencing homelessness — it's transformational," Manheimer said.

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Homeward Bound opens new homeless housing, offers 87 rooms and safety