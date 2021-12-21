Days after he was last seen, Midlands teenager reported missing by SC cops

A Midlands teenager who ran away from his home was reported missing Monday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office publicly reported Brian Jefferson missing four days after he left home.

The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 16, when he ran away and took a family member’s vehicle without permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car is a dark gray 2004 Toyota Scion XA with license tag TLG 185, the sheriff’s office said.

Information if Jefferson was alone when he was last seen was not available. Police did not say if Jefferson is considered to be in danger.

There was no word why the teen ran away.

The sheriff’s office described Jefferson as a 6-foot-1, 135-pound male with brown eyes and black hair in twists. He was last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker jacket and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Please help the family locate Brian so he can be safe for the holidays,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has seen Jefferson, or has information about him, is asked to call either 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

