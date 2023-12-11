In days leading up to vote on diversity deal, UW President Jay Rothman floated resignation

In this 2017 file photo, Jay Rothman led a town hall with Foley & Lardner employees. He left the firm in 2022 to become UW System president.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman knew the vote on a deal over campus diversity efforts was critical.

In fact, in the days leading up to it, he floated resigning if the vote failed, according to UW student Regent Evan Brenkus.

"During our sessions over the past few days, the System President, Jay Rothman, alluded to resignation depending on the outcome of today's meeting," Brenkus wrote in an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Spokespeople for Rothman did not immediately return requests for comment Monday asking whether Rothman was considering quitting.

The Regents voted 9-8 Saturday to reject the deal Rothman had negotiated with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, who objected to campus spending on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. Those in the majority said the deal sold out students of color in exchange for state funding. Those in the minority said it was the best option in a bad situation.

The deal called for restructuring 43 DEI positions, freezing the total number of UW positions through 2026, creating a new UW-Madison faculty position focused on conservative thought and making changes to its admissions process. In exchange, universities would have received $800 million for pay raises and building projects.

Vos has held up both projects despite the Senate Republican caucus strongly supporting them, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said last week.

Brenkus, who did not respond to emails requesting an interview, described Rothman's exit from the emergency meeting Saturday as "disrespectful and abrupt." He said the vote striking down the deal showed Rothman was misaligned with the board on what is in the best interest of universities.

"I'm eager to see if he follows through (with) his threat," Brenkus wrote.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Brenkus, an Oneida student enrolled at UW-Green Bay, to the board last May. Brenkus is one of several regents of color who delivered stirring speeches Saturday urging their fellow board members to reject the deal.

"You can attempt to justify it, that that these roles are reallocated, or we are going to improve this system in the future, but the truth is this: You are selling our minorities out for millions of dollars," he said. "There is no number that makes this right."

How does UW System move forward?

The Regents are scheduled to meet behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss a new funding proposal.

Vos said Saturday the terms were "our best and final offer." He reiterated his position Monday in an interview with WISN-AM host Jay Weber, saying there was “zero chance” of him softening his position.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure we enforce this deal or wait until the next budget to talk about it again,” Vos said. “We are not going to give the raises. We are not going to approve these new building programs. We are not going to approve the new money for the university unless they at least pass this deal.”

What about pay raises?

Regents who voted against the deal suggested UW System could receive some of the elements promised in the terms without succumbing to Republican demands.

Evers, for example, sued the Legislature for blocking pay raises for 35,000 UW employees, among other reasons. He filed directly with the state Supreme Court and is waiting to hear whether the justices will take it up.

At the Saturday board meeting, Regent Ed Manydeeds said it wasn't worth compromising on diversity when the lawsuit was moving forward.

"Our people are gonna get paid," he said. "We're in a lawsuit about that, and they're gonna get paid, and we're gonna work on that. But do not let someone take the first swing of the axe at (DEI.)"

What about the UW-Madison engineering building?

Manydeeds also predicted a new engineering building for UW-Madison would get done eventually because the public and employers understand the project's value.

A new $347 million building would allow the state flagship to expand capacity and graduate more engineers. About $200 million would come from the state, and the rest would be funded by UW-Madison.

University officials have said failing to move the project forward by the end of the session would jeopardize money received from donors. UW-Madison has raised more than $100 million.

Regent Dana Wachs and others voting against the deal said the precedent in approving the terms would haunt UW System for decades to come.

"More importantly, what is it that we're saying to these kids?" Wachs asked during the meeting. "That we'll will give up something we believe in, something that gives them a home they feel welcome on, so that we can get an engineering building? Well, we're going to get that anyway. Anybody that doesn't support the engineering building doesn't support the economy of the state and (Republicans) know that."

Will Republicans vote down the regents after board rejected deal?

Most of Evers' appointees on the board are serving without the state Senate's stamp of approval. Only board president Karen Walsh and Manydeeds have been confirmed by the GOP-controlled chamber.

The Senate Committee on Universities voted last month to approve eight of the governor's other appointees but the full chamber still needs to approve them. Evers' remaining three unconfirmed appointees — Regents Amy Bogost, John Miller and Wachs — have yet to receive a committee vote because "members still have questions," according to the office of committee chair Sen. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield.

Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, suggested the board's Saturday vote would be informative when lawmakers take their own on the unconfirmed appointees.

"You would think these Regents would have learned from the tone-deaf Ivy League leadership that was removed last week," he wrote on social media, referring to the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill that came amid controversies over antisemitism. "It’s good to know before their upcoming Senate confirmation votes that several Regents chose their sacred ideology over getting our students ready for their careers."

If the Senate rejected the appointees, Evers would name the replacements.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW President Jay Rothman floated resignation if DEI vote failed