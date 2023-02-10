‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports.

Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.

He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter.

The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not reach him and asked police to check it out, prompting them to find the lifeless actor in his bed.

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

After getting his start on Days of Our Lives in 2011, Longo went on to get roles in Bring It On: Fight to The Finish and Nashville. He was also a songwriter, with his song “She Said” making it into the Billboard Top 100 charts in 2014, according to his bio on IMDB.

