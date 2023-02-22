Days After That Nude Instagram Photo, Emily Ratajkowski Suggested Her Relationship With Eric André Is Over
"What should you do when a situationship ends?"
Floyd Mayweather ahead of his exhibition with Aaron Chalmers: "If I was taking brutal punishment, I couldn't do it anymore."
Johnson believes the projected top pick has the opportunity to transform the franchise that eventually drafts him this year.
The Creed III director and star made a cardigan look effortlessly cool as he left The View.
"The biceps are a little..." Jonathan Majors said before trailing off and laughing. Stephen Colbert responded: "A little thin?"
Sources say Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other, but it's not serious...yet.
Sweden's prime minister said on Wednesday talks with Turkey regarding NATO membership will resume in mid-March after stalling in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest. "There is also a date, it's not a secret but we're waiting for confirmation," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during an interview with Sweden's public broadcaster SVT. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey.
An asteroid that flew precariously close to Earth in early February has an extremely unusual shape and rotation for an object of its kind, new NASA research has shown.
Florence Pugh hit London Fashion Week with sculpted legs in a high-slit, cut-out dress, and new pics show her cool look. She does CrossFit and her own stunts.
The 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Charges including human trafficking are being considered, police said.
"We got to figure out how to make the game a little bit more competitive."
Uncommon James founder Kristin Cavallari said she hasn't figured out why she's been attracting so many married men since she divorced her husband Jay Cutler.
It ain’t easy traveling across the country with folks who don’t have it all together. With the burden of succumbing to brutal violence himself, witnessing harm against folks who don’t deserve it, and remembering the echoes of normal life, the TV version of Joel is revealing something we all knew about Video Game Joel. Those of us who played The Last of Us rarely saw it, but it was always there: The dude might have a bad case of PTSD.
Iggy Azalea says she joined OnlyFans to have control over her image after years of not being the main "benefactor" from her body and work being monetized.
Addison Rae and her musician BF Omer Fedi were spotted holding hands in cute and cozy 'fits while picking up takeout in L.A. See the look and shop some of our picks to recreate her outfit below.
In Giannis Antetokounmpo's' 10th season, it's time to reflect on everything from his arrival in Milwaukee to his effect on the city, NBA and world.
Jonathan Majors stars opposite two former Sexiest Men Alive, Paul Rudd and Michael B. Jordan, in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III."
Teens were also working too many hours at seven McDonald’s restaurants in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Home Depot says if consumer demand keeps shifting to services from goods, the home-improvement market could fall in the low-single-digit percentage range.
“Cocaine Bear” director Elizabeth Banks is worried about her mother seeing the horror comedy when it opens on Friday. “I’m going to be honest with you, no one knows what to make of it when I tell them about it,” Banks told Variety at the movie’s premiere Tuesday night at Regal LA Live. “My poor […]
Ohanian bought 50,000 ether for about 30 cents a coin in 2014. The cryptocurrency has surged in price by about 5,600 times to $1,600 since then.