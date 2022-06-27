‘Your days are numbered.’ Man sought in Macon woman’s death said he’d kill her, records show

A man sought by sheriff’s investigators for questioning in the Sunday shooting death of an east Macon woman had threatened to kill her in the past, court documents show.

The slain woman, Daffaney Parker, 41, of Leaf Court in a neighborhood not far from the Macon Coliseum, was gunned down there at about 5 a.m. Sunday, officials have said.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies, in a statement Sunday, did not divulge details of the shooting but said Parker had died in what was believed to have been “a domestic dispute.”

On Monday, officials asked for the public’s help in finding a man named Rickanian Williams, whom they said was wanted for questioning and was “a person of interest” in the slaying.

Williams, 43, appears to have been a former boyfriend of Parker’s, according to copies of court filings examined by The Telegraph.

Last year, on June 8, Parker filed paperwork in Bibb Superior Court seeking a temporary protective order against Williams. The order was granted initially — as such filings typically are for the first 30 days — but dismissed July 21 after neither Parker nor Williams showed up for a hearing on the matter.

Parker claimed in her filing that on June 6, 2021, Williams had followed her as she walked toward her apartment. The encounter happened in the same neighborhood where she was shot to death Sunday.

In detailing her grounds for the protective order, Parker said Williams had appeared to be under the influence of drugs as he approached her and yelled, “Stupid (expletive). I should kill you.”

She said Williams then aimed a gun at her and punched her in the face, knocking her out. When she came to, she said Williams was firing the gun, apparently into the air. She called 911 and Williams left.

Parker went on to state in the petition for the protective order that she later received several text messages from Williams, who was apparently irate that she had a new boyfriend or at least believed she did.

“Your days are numbered,” one of the texts was said to have declared.

Other messages that Parker alleged were from Williams said (slightly edited for clarity): “I’m ready 2 die. I’m taken you wit[h] me. That’s a promise. ... Ima kill (you).”