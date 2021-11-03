Days before prison, ex-police chief found with more child porn in Wisconsin, feds say

A former Wisconsin-based police chief has been sentenced to 10 extra years in federal prison after a “substantial” amount of child porn was found — again — in his possession.

Alexander Bebris, of Denmark, Wisconsin, was sentenced to five years in federal prison in November 2020 after being convicted in federal court on charges of distributing child pornography.

The 52-year-old appealed the conviction and was allowed to remain free until his original conviction was upheld on Aug. 8, 2021, a Nov. 3 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin said.

But while he was out free pending his appeal’s resolution, Bebris accumulated more child pornography, according to the release.

Just days before he was set to begin his five-year sentence, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home only to find “a substantial amount” of recently-downloaded child pornography, involving children as young as three, the release said.

He was once again charged and entered a guilty plea.

Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach said at the second sentencing that Bebris’ ability to commit essentially the same crime so willingly after his first sentencing indicated a “strong need for deterrence and punishment,” the release said.

Bebris retired from law enforcement in 2017 before running for Outagamie County sheriff in 2018, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. He most recently served as public safety chief, a combination job of police and fire chief, in Oakwood, Ohio, according to the release.

He also was previously a lieutenant with the Fox Crossing Police Department, a police officer at the Milwaukee Police Department and the chief deputy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

The additional 10-year sentence will run consecutively to his initial five-year sentence. When released, Bebris will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for 10 years.

