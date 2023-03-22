Days after Putin's dead-of-night trip to a city far from the front, Zelenskyy visited the heart of the bloodiest fighting in Ukraine

21
John Haltiwanger,Chris Panella
·4 min read
A split image showing Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) visiting different regions in Ukraine over the past week.
A split image showing Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) visiting different regions in Ukraine over the past week.Russian TV Pool via AP/Ukrainian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Days after Putin's dead-of-night trip in Ukraine, Zelenskyy visited troops near the front lines.

  • Putin's visit to Mariupol featured edited videos and was criticized by Ukrainian officials.

  • Photos show the two leaders' starkly different trips to the two cities, one of which is the site of fierce fighting.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise trip to the occupied city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops in Bakhmut — currently the heart of the bloodiest fighting in the war.

Putin's dead-of-night trip occurred this past weekend. State media followed the Russian President meeting with residents who told him the occupied, war-torn Ukrainian city is a "little piece of paradise." He drove along city streets, saw inside new apartment complex, and visited a children's playground and renovated theater.

Daylight tells a different story of Mariupol, though. None of the video footage showed the widespread ruin across the city. Russia's invasion destroyed vast areas of buildings and infrastructure, leaving tens of thousands dead, the city's former mayor told the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) visits a recently renovated theater in Mariupol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) visits a recently renovated theater in Mariupol.Russian TV Pool via AP

But for what seemed like a carefully constructed PR trip for Putin, the visit had one media snafu. The Kremlin shared an official video of Putin chatting with residents in front of a new apartment building, but state media was caught editing the video to remove a heckler's comments from the background.

In the original video, Putin meets with local residents near a new apartment complex in the dead of night. During the conversation, a woman can be heard interrupting Putin and the residents, yelling "It's not real! It's all for show!"

A newer version of the video released later was missing the heckler's comments.

Putin
In this grab taken from video released by Russian broadcaster VGTRK as POOL on March 19, 2023, shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) speaking with apartment block residents as he visits the Ukrainian city of Mariupol late March 18, 2023.POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian officials condemned the trip, which occurred just two days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest, comparing it to a murderer returning to the scene of a crime.

Zelenskyy visits troops fighting on the front lines in Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with troops near the front lines of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with troops near the front lines of Bakhmut.Ukrainian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Zelenskyy took a very different trip on Wednesday, visiting soldiers fighting on the front lines in Bakhmut.

Photos show the Ukrainian President shaking hands with soldiers, taking selfies, and awarding troops.

"I am honored to be here today," he said, according to BBC, "in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank you, to shake your hands."

Zelenskyy's own PR trip comes as he is pushing for Western nations to give more weapons, military equipment, and aid to Ukraine as it fights off Russia's invasion.

The region has seen some of the bloodiest fighting in the war, with the past few weeks featuring staggering casualties for both sides.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops near the front lines in Bakhmut.
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops near the front lines in Bakhmut.Ukrainian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Experts are divided on the strategic importance to either side, but Ukraine's forces refuse to give up on Bakhmut.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly vowed not to retreat from Bakhmut, underscoring that his top military advisors have called for reinforcing the position of Ukrainian forces in the city in order to inflict maximum damage on Russian forces in the area.

Russia has suffered heavy losses in Bakhmut, which has become the longest battle in the war so far. An intelligence assessment released by the British Ministry of Defense last week suggested that Russia's "combat power" was depleted to such an extent that "even local offensive actions are not currently sustainable."

That said, top military analysts have questioned the logic of Ukraine continuing to dedicate valuable resources and personnel to the battle for Bakhmut, warning that this could hurt Kyiv's ability to launch another counteroffensive and regain territory from the Russian occupiers.

"Although the attrition ratio in Bakhmut has been advantageous for the duration of the battle, the ratio is much less favorable now with [Russian] forces holding high ground on the city's flanks. Much of Russia's losses are prisoners of less military value than Ukrainian soldiers," Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said on Twitter earlier this week.

"There is a risk that, by committing the necessary forces to continue holding Bakhmut (where its attrition ratio isn't favorable), Ukraine will sap some of the forces available for its strategically more important spring offensive," Lee, a former US Marine infantry officer, went on to say. But Lee also underscored that the issue isn't "black and white," and it's possible "Russia may overextend itself trying to take the city and leave itself vulnerable to counterattack."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy visits troops near Bakhmut frontline

    STORY: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited his troops near the frontline city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, the ongoing battle for the city being one of the bloodiest of the war.Footage released by the president's office shows him handing out medals and visiting wounded in the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located. He's telling the troops that they're there to protect the land for their children and later, in the hospital, "good luck, boys."Zelenskiy's visit came after a swarm of Russian drones hit Ukrainian cities including the capital overnight, said by Ukraine's military to include Iranian-built suicide drones.And in a tweet, Zelenskiy apparently referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow, saying: Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."And, video obtained by Reuters shows the moment a missile hits apartments in the city of Zaporizhzhia the following morning. Reuters verified the footage and witnessed the afternmath. Local authorities there say at least one person was killed and 25 wounded.Meanwhile, the British government is rejecting accusations from Moscow that ammunition it has given Ukraine made from depleted uranium risks raising the nuclear stakes in the war.Depleted uranium shells are used by many militaries including Russia to penetrate armor such as tanks. The UK doesn't consider it nuclear armament, but the dust it creates does pose a risk to people wherever the shells land after being fired.

  • Blinken says U.S. 'actively' working to re-establish diplomatic presence in Libya

    The United States is "actively" working on re-establishing a diplomatic presence in Libya, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, although he declined to provide an exact time on when the U.S. embassy can be reopened. Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and it split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions, with the last major bout of conflict ending in 2020 with a ceasefire. Washington shut its embassy in Tripoli in 2014 and moved to its mission to neighboring Tunis following intensifying violence between rival factions.

  • Even with F-16s, Ukraine's pilots still wouldn't be 'out of the woods' against Russia's air force, US officials say

    To operate F-16s, Ukraine would need long-term training and supplies, and those jets would still be facing off against Russia's capable air force.

  • German ambassador confirms that Putin would be arrested if he entered Germany

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will be apprehended should he come to Germany, Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said at a briefing on March 22.

  • Putin says Russia will react ‘accordingly’ if West sends ammunition with depleted uranium

    Russian President Vladimir Putin once again escalated the nuclear threat after he vowed to respond "accordingly" if the U.K. sent Ukraine ammunition containing depleted uranium.

  • A New Zealand veteran who led an elite unit in Ukraine and staged a dramatic rescue was killed in the fighting

    New Zealand native Kane Te Tai, who led a secretive reconnaissance unit in Ukraine, was killed on Monday.

  • Manchin joins 21 GOP senators in push to ban China from World Bank loans

    Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, introduced the bill the day after China's president met with Vladimir Putin in Russia.

  • The Army Digs in for Competition Against Russia, Sets Garrison in Poland

    The Army now has a permanent garrison in Poland, a major milestone underscoring that country's central role as a hub of NATO support for Ukraine's fight against invading Russian forces.

  • Ukrainian defenders strike Russian ammo dump and observation post in the south, reports military

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck enemy targets in southern Ukraine on March 21, destroying an ammunition depot on the Kinburn Spit, as well as armored vehicles, two reconnaissance drones and an observation post on the east bank of Kherson Oblast, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said on national television on March 22.

  • Putin has 'aggressively' tried to make China his ally because Russia is running out of ammo in Ukraine, a White House official said

    John Kirby told MSNBC that Putin is "running out of the kind of inventory he needs to fight" in Ukraine and wants China to help continue the war.

  • Russian recruits are making videos directly addressed to Putin begging for more support amid 'meat assaults'

    Even pro-Russia bloggers are referring to the recent wave of attrition attacks in eastern Ukraine as "meat assaults."

  • Russia de-mothballs tanks from the 1950s and sends them to war – CIT

    The Russian military has de-mothballed the T-54/55 medium tanks and started sending them from Russia's Far East to the combat zone in Ukraine. The tanks were made in the 1940s and the 1950s. Investigators of the Conflict Intelligence Team have obtained photographs of a train transporting military vehicles from Russia's Far East.

  • Romania court extends detention of Andrew Tate pending trafficking probe

    Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody until late-April pending an investigation into alleged sex trafficking as a Romanian court extended their detention, their legal team said on Wednesday. The Tate brothers, who have dual U.S. and British nationality, and two Romanian female suspects have been in detention since Dec. 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Prosecutors, who have argued the Tates posed a flight risk and that they would interfere with the evidence if released, can ask courts to extend suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

  • Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for 'crimes' in Ukraine

    The spiritual head of the world's Orthodox Christians said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful Orthodox Church shared responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine but that he stood ready to help in Russia's postwar "spiritual regeneration". Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew's comments are a rebuke for Russian Patriarch Kirill, whose full-throated blessing for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

  • Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence

    Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory. The move is part of a wider strengthening of Russian defences in its vast far eastern regions, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, partly in response to what he called U.S. efforts to "contain" Russia and China. Shoigu was speaking to Russia's top army brass a day after President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping cemented their "no limits" partnership at talks in the Kremlin with agreements on deeper energy and military cooperation.

  • Democrats, Republicans, and companies all seem to agree: college degrees aren't the future

    The tight labor market has made it necessary for states and companies to open opportunities to workers without degrees.

  • US states, Caribbean nations back Mexico's appeal in arms lawsuit

    Sixteen U.S. states and a handful of Caribbean governments on Tuesday expressed support for Mexico's appeal in a civil lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers. The states, which all have Democratic attorneys general, as well as the District of Columbia, filed an amicus curiae brief in a U.S. court on Tuesday, while the countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago joined a separate amicus curiae brief. Mexico said last week it had filed an appeal in a $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun makers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of deadly weapons across the border.

  • Kelly Ripa Revealed the ‘Sexual Rituals’ That Keep Her 27-Year Spark With Mark Consuelos Alive

    Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are that couple — you know, the ones who share everything and border on TMI. But there’s something to their long-lasting relationship, and maybe we all could take a page or two from their romantic playbook because they certainly know how to keep that spark alive. Ripa debuted her new […]

  • Where is the GOP budget proposal? House Republicans face time crunch with looming deadline

    Despite House Republicans grilling the administration for answers on President Joe Biden's budget plan, they have yet to share their own proposal.

  • Musicians could boycott King Charles’s Coronation in backlash to BBC choir cuts

    The BBC could put coronation concert plans at risk by pursuing cuts against its in-house choir and provoking a union-led musical boycott, it has been claimed.