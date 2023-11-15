Days of rain expected in Fresno, central San Joaquin Valley. Here’s how much is in forecast

The National Weather Service is calling for cooler temperatures, and the possibility of fog, as the Fresno region settles into several days of rain to end the work week.

Up to a quarter inch is expected in the San Joaquin Valley starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with another quarter to half inch on Friday and Saturday, according to the Weather Service’s daily forecast discussion.

Snow levels should be around 7,000 feet.

This follows several days of warmer-than-normal temperatures and brings the possibility of dense fog as a precursor to the rain, the weather service said.

At least one computer model had visibility at one quarter of a mile or less in areas of Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties early Wednesday morning. There was a high, red-level risk for drivers, especially on Highway 152, Highway 180 west of Fresno and Highway 99 north of Merced.