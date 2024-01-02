When will the days start getting longer in Mississippi? Here's what to know

These days, it might seem like the sun comes out of hiding less and less. Since autumn skies first cast over Mississippi this year, the days have been getting shorter and shorter. Soon, however, you'll be able to enjoy warmer, longer days.

What is the winter solstice?

The good news for those that prefer sunshine to dark winter days is that the shortest day of the season is already behind us. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, The winter solstice, the shortest day of a year, and the marker of winter's beginning in the Northern Hemisphere, occurred at 9:27 p.m. CT on Dec. 21, 2023.

The Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice happens each year on Dec. 21 or Dec. 22. After fall turns to winter on this day, the days gradually grow longer until the summer solstice in June. That lengthening of days is due to the tilt of Earth's axis, causing one half of the Earth to point more toward the sun at different times of the year.

When will the days start getting longer?

Right now, in Mississippi, the days average about 10 hours, meaning the sun is only visible for 10 out of the 24-hour cycle.

As the new year sets in, the 10-hour days will continue. By the time February breaks, the sun will stay out closer to eleven hours.

The days will reach a full 12 hours of sunlight in mid-March. In Jackson, the first 12-hour day in 2024 is March 15.

Fewer hours of sunlight per day can affect mood. The typical 9 to 5 job usually means you are driving to work shortly after the sun rises only to drive home again as the sun sets.

Temperatures don't typically drop too drastically in the Mississippi winter, but the shorter days affect the state like the rest of the nation. As the winter months slowly roll into familiar humid spring days, take advantage of the sun's longer stays.

