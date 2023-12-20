When will the days start to get longer again in NJ? Winter solstice facts

For those of us who are counting down the days to long, warm, and sunny Jersey Shore weekends, brighter days are upon us ... even though the cold has arrived, and winter technically starts Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere.

When is the shortest day of the year?

Thursday, Dec. 21 is the date of the 2023 winter solstice marking the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year.

The sun will rise at 7:16 a.m. and will set at 4:35 p.m. in New Jersey.

What exactly is the winter solstice?

The December solstice is the day that the sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky for the year. The Northern Hemisphere goes into astronomical winter during this time because it is leaning away from the sun.

For New Jerseyans and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere this is the shortest day of the year, with the least amount of sunlight. For the Southern Hemisphere this marks the longest day of the year.

The June solstice is the opposite being the day that the sun reaches its northernmost point marking the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year for the Southern Hemisphere.

The Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun during that time, marking the beginning of our long-awaited summer.

When will New Jersey see more sunlight?

Back to those sunny days I mentioned earlier: starting on Saturday, Dec. 23, the days will start to get slightly longer again. The extra sunlight will seem miniscule at first, only being between seconds to a minute longer per day, but eventually we will be back to sunny days again.

Check out this time and date table to see upcoming sunrise and sunset times in New Jersey.

Coming up next... the spring equinox

The next significant day we have to look forward to is the spring equinox which will take place on March 19, 2024, marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

This is the day that the sun passes directly overhead the equator on its way north, giving the northern and southern hemispheres roughly the same amount of sunlight. This happens again in the fall as the sun goes south.

On this day we will "spring forward" an hour on our clocks, losing an hour of sleep but gaining more sun.

In the fall, we will "fall back" an hour on our clocks, gaining an hour of sleep but losing some sunlight.

Winter solstice fun facts!

Want to be taller? Go for a walk outside on Thursday because on the day of the winter solstice you will have longest shadow that you can have all year since the sun is at its lowest arc across the sky.

This day marks the beginning of the astronomical winter, based off of the Earth's position in relation with the sun. The meteorological winter, which is how meteorologists and climatologists break up the calendar year for forecasting purposes, started on Dec. 1.

Stonehenge was built to align with the sun on both the summer and winter solstices. People will gather for a solstice celebration at Stonehenge on Dec. 22 at sunrise.

