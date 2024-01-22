After days of trash pickup delays in Kansas City, here’s the schedule for this week

After a week filled with trash pickup delays because of the snow and cold in Kansas City, the trash schedule is back to normal.

For this week, if your scheduled trash day is Monday, you are allowed to place four bags curbside. If your scheduled trash days are Thursday and Friday, you will be allowed to place six bags curbside this week. Tuesday and Wednesday collections are allowed to place two bags on the curb.

To find your trash pickup day, use the city’s parcel viewer and enter your address

Icy conditions on the roads have not delayed trash pickup services around Kansas City, according to the city.

If the city misses your trash, report it on the myKCMO app.

The city went to a holiday trash pickup schedule last week due to the snow. City officials said drivers were needed for snow plow operations.

Other areas near Kansas City’s city limits, such as the Northland, have their own trash schedules. If you don’t live in Kansas City, find information on possible delays below:

Private trash collection services

Many areas surrounding Kansas City also use private trash collection, so trash pickup may be affected due to the weather. You can search your address on most private collectors’ websites to see if your service will be disrupted: