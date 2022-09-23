Days before trial in crash that killed Salem officer, lawyer seeks to move trial

Sep. 23—SALEM — Just days before trial was set to begin for the man charged in a 2020 crash that killed an off-duty Salem police officer, his lawyer asked a judge to move the case out of Essex County.

The attorney for Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem, who is charged with motor vehicle homicide in the June 25, 2020, death of Dana Mazola, told a judge Thursday that his client can't get a "fair shot" in a Salem courtroom or anywhere in Essex County.

The reasons cited by lawyer Michael Cerulli: pre-trial publicity about the case, "none of it particularly complimentary toward my client" and some of which he called "prejudicial," and what he suggested might be bias against his client from judges who likely interacted with Mazola in court.

Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman took issue with both suggestions, defending the impartiality of judges in his court and noting that the bar for moving a trial due to publicity is particularly high, citing the Boston Marathon bombing case as an example.

But, the judge said, he would agree to ask the area's administrative judge to move the case to another court in Essex County "out of an abundance of caution."

That ruling could delay the trial, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

An accident reconstruction report concluded that Marinez was traveling 55 miles an hour, more than twice the speed limit, on Jefferson Avenue in Salem when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and collided with Mazola, 56, who was off-duty at the time and on his way home.

Earlier that day, Mazola had been at City Hall to start the process for retirement, after a 31-year career.

"Quite frankly, I'd be crazy to go to trial," Cerulli acknowledged during Thursday's hearing, where he explained that he'd been unable to persuade the Essex District Attorney's office to let Marinez plead to a misdemeanor version of motor vehicle homicide instead of the felony version.

Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told the judge that the decision was based solely on the fact that a man was killed by a speeding driver, and not on who he was.

Reisman also called the change of venue unnecessary.

She said that while a change of venue and likely delay will be inconvenient for Mazola's family and colleagues who plan to attend the trial or any change of plea hearing, they will be present wherever it is held. She also suggested that if there is a concern about impartiality, a judge from another court could be brought to Salem for the case.

The crash did receive extensive news coverage in the immediate aftermath of the crash, and then following an investigation, when charges were filed against Marinez.

More recent coverage has been largely limited to The Salem News, which reported on a series of requests by Cerulli for public funds to hire experts in his case, news reports that Cerulli contends expressed "outrage."

The reports recounted the hesitancy of judges to grant the requests for funds, while also noting that there is precedent for private lawyers to get approval for funds to assist in the defense of indigent defendants like Marinez, whose family is paying Cerulli.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

