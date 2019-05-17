'Some days I wake up inconsolable': Tessa Jowell's daughter on the first anniversary of her mum's death

It’s barely 9am in the café, she’s not even ordered the quota of one coffee she’s allowed a day, and Jess Mills is, freely and fully, discussing the death of her mother and getting through a year of grief.
“Bereavement and loss have become a defining part of my life in the past couple of years,” the daughter of the late Baroness Tessa Jowell begins quietly. “Grief is not something that just happens as a single event in your life. It’s actually more the acquisition of a new relationship that you have to learn to live alongside.”
In the space once inhabited by her remarkable mother, who died a year ago this week from brain cancer, is this void or space, where there was, until recently, a dauntless politician and campaigner.
“It’s the start of a new lifelong relationship, with someone that at first you absolutely f*cking resent and despise,” the 38-year-old musician and activist says with a typical forthright passion. “But within time it reveals, paradoxically, some wonderful new gifts – the things it teaches you.
“If you can possibly find some purposeful meaning out of the worst things that happen to you, I think you’re already finding a way to…” Mills breaks off again, swallows, and looks out the café window at the bustling Hackney thoroughfare, “…a way to walk on the sunny side of the street, where possible.
“But it’s not easy. I’ve not cracked it in any way. Processing the loss of my mum, it’s something I work at every day. There are days where I feel strangely quite buoyant. And there’s other days when I’m absolutely heartbroken and I wake up crying with an inconsolable feeling.”
For Mills, the elder of the Labour politician’s two children with international lawyer David Mills (she also has three half-siblings from her father’s first **marriage**), the pain of her mother’s death was amplified by the birth of her first daughter a year previously. Equally, though, her baby has been a godsend, a singing, loving embodiment of the cycle of life.
“My daughter has been an absolute blazing ray of sunshine for all of us. My mum just loved her with an absolutely unreserved joy and passion. Yet it’s funny how your framework can change,” she says, quietening again. “If I really go there and think about what I’ve lost with Mum, and what my daughter has lost in terms of not having her granny in her life, I find it hard to function.”
Does she see her mother in her daughter?
“Oh massively!” she beams. “She does things sometimes and, honestly, it’s so uncanny. She’ll burst out into songs, just spontaneously, that my mum sang to her. And she won’t walk past a picture of her without pulling it off the shelf and giving it a kiss. It kills you,” she smiles, eyes shining, a hand on her belly – she’s pregnant again, hence the caffeine restriction.
I’m meeting Mills near the new home into which she’s recently moved with her musician husband at a defining time. After several years involved in music – she’s written for Lily Allen, toured with dance duo Leftfield, and is a seasoned Glastonbury-goer – she’s just released an album under the name SLO. Titled Solace, it’s a collection of moving, lightly electronic pop songs that will stop you in your tracks with its emotional honesty.
“It was a very pure exorcism of a lot of stuff that was right up here,” says Mills, gesturing to her head and her heart.
She is also deep in the launch preparations for a podcast series, trying to lock as much of the detail as possible before her second child’s due date in June. Human will be a series of interviews with everyday heroes – teachers, doctors, mums, dads – as well as pop stars, politicians and business people. Dream guests: 16-year-old Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and rising star of the US Congress, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
“With the state of the world, there’s a lot of focus on the really awful things that humans are capable of. But actually, humans are also capable of the most magic, awe-inspiring things, and they’re not enough space to celebrate that at the moment,” she says, idealism ablaze.
More pointedly – and poignantly – we’re meeting two days after the first anniversary of her mother’s death. There were plans to go to Scotland, where her mother grew up, but in the end, the family decided that “we just wanted to be really still and make no plans”. Everyone congregated on her new house, and her father cooked a big roast lunch, “like we always had on a Sunday. And we just hung out.”
Did they raise a wee glass in her memory?
“Oh God yeah, many! Well, I raised one, my small quota. They raised a few more!”
In Parliament the day before, Baroness Jowell’s legacy had been front and centre. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the rolling out of the use of 5-aminolevulinic acid, or “pink drink”, a dye that makes cancerous cells glow, improving success rates in surgery, the use of which she had championed. Hancock said this could save the lives of 2,000 patients every year - “a fitting testament to Tessa Jowell’s memory”.
This week, the Institute of Cancer Research launched a ground-breaking programme to develop drugs to target treatment-resistant cancer cells, meaning the disease, where not curable, becomes a manageable one that no longer shortens lives.
Mills, as CEO of ACT For Cancer, the charity she co-founded with her mother, rattles off the statistics with impassioned ease: 360,000 patients are diagnosed with cancer every year. Of those, 51 per cent are told their cancer is untreatable.
“And of that 51 per cent, one in three will die within the first year because the treatment options available to them through the NHS are so limited. This is the cancer inequality gap.
“In Mum’s words, it’s the most despicable example of inequality that some people will live better, or longer, because of their privilege.”
Of course, there’s lots still to do. As she puts it: “My God, there’s a thousand equivalent pink drinks that need to get through. But as Mum would say: what’s next?”
Alongside the prosaic, practical aspect of her mother’s legacy, Mills is hanging on to her dying sentiments. Near the end of her life, Baroness Jowell’s speech was affected by the disease. But she could still clearly formulate one key phrase: “love forever”.
“If I could take anything from the incredible spectrum of things that my mum was, having even a fraction of her ability to love, I’d be very proud.
“It was the driving energy behind everything she did. She wasn’t just a big gestures person – she loved people in the small, daily-ness of life.”
No matter how busy her schedule, the late MP and minister was always sending little messages, making phone calls, checking in on friends and family.
One former colleague has told Mills how her mother, a keen gardener, offered to do the flowers for his wedding. “This was when Mum was Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport!” she laughs. “She did not have a minute! But she did the whole bloody lot, for this 200-guest wedding!”
A year on, her mother’s memory is blooming still, in the House and in the garden.
“So many of her friends have told me this last year that they’ll look out into their gardens and see all these plants, coming into flower, that Mum bought for them over the years. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Solace by SLO is out now; actforcancer.org.uk