'Some days I wake up inconsolable': Tessa Jowell's daughter on the first anniversary of her mum's death

Jess Mills, who is pregnant with her second child, photographed in London this month - Andrew Crowley

It’s barely 9am in the café, she’s not even ordered the quota of one coffee she’s allowed a day, and Jess Mills is, freely and fully, discussing the death of her mother and getting through a year of grief.

“Bereavement and loss have become a defining part of my life in the past couple of years,” the daughter of the late Baroness Tessa Jowell begins quietly. “Grief is not something that just happens as a single event in your life. It’s actually more the acquisition of a new relationship that you have to learn to live alongside.”

In the space once inhabited by her remarkable mother, who died a year ago this week from brain cancer, is this void or space, where there was, until recently, a dauntless politician and campaigner.

“It’s the start of a new lifelong relationship, with someone that at first you absolutely f*cking resent and despise,” the 38-year-old musician and activist says with a typical forthright passion. “But within time it reveals, paradoxically, some wonderful new gifts – the things it teaches you.

“If you can possibly find some purposeful meaning out of the worst things that happen to you, I think you’re already finding a way to…” Mills breaks off again, swallows, and looks out the café window at the bustling Hackney thoroughfare, “…a way to walk on the sunny side of the street, where possible.

“But it’s not easy. I’ve not cracked it in any way. Processing the loss of my mum, it’s something I work at every day. There are days where I feel strangely quite buoyant. And there’s other days when I’m absolutely heartbroken and I wake up crying with an inconsolable feeling.”

For Mills, the elder of the Labour politician’s two children with international lawyer David Mills (she also has three half-siblings from her father’s first **marriage**), the pain of her mother’s death was amplified by the birth of her first daughter a year previously. Equally, though, her baby has been a godsend, a singing, loving embodiment of the cycle of life.

Jess with her mother and baby daughter, Ottie More

“My daughter has been an absolute blazing ray of sunshine for all of us. My mum just loved her with an absolutely unreserved joy and passion. Yet it’s funny how your framework can change,” she says, quietening again. “If I really go there and think about what I’ve lost with Mum, and what my daughter has lost in terms of not having her granny in her life, I find it hard to function.”

Does she see her mother in her daughter?

“Oh massively!” she beams. “She does things sometimes and, honestly, it’s so uncanny. She’ll burst out into songs, just spontaneously, that my mum sang to her. And she won’t walk past a picture of her without pulling it off the shelf and giving it a kiss. It kills you,” she smiles, eyes shining, a hand on her belly – she’s pregnant again, hence the caffeine restriction.

I’m meeting Mills near the new home into which she’s recently moved with her musician husband at a defining time. After several years involved in music – she’s written for Lily Allen, toured with dance duo Leftfield, and is a seasoned Glastonbury-goer – she’s just released an album under the name SLO. Titled Solace, it’s a collection of moving, lightly electronic pop songs that will stop you in your tracks with its emotional honesty.

“It was a very pure exorcism of a lot of stuff that was right up here,” says Mills, gesturing to her head and her heart.