Days after woman's body found, LCSO searches for 'person of interest' in homicide case

A "person of interest" has been developed in the homicide investigation that began Sunday after a woman's body was discovered on the side of a road in northeast Leon County.

"The sheriff's office has developed a person of interest in this case and is actively working leads to locate them," read a statement from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, which did not identify the person.

The victim, a 37-year-old from Georgia, was found shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wiley Road where deputies were called following a "a report of suspicious circumstances," LCSO said.

Initial story: Leon Sheriff launches homicide investigation after woman found dead on side of road

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and the person of interest and woman knew each other, the news alert said.

LCSO is withholding the name of the woman, citing their interpretation of Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that guarantees privacy rights for crime victims.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have information related to the homicide investigation call LCSO at (850) 606-3300 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

