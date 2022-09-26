After daytime robbery at Meridian Walgreens, police search for suspect

A robbery took place at a Meridian Walgreens on Monday morning and police said they are still searching for a suspect.

At 11:24 a.m., the Walgreens at the corner East Fairview Avenue and North Locust Grove Road reported the crime, the Meridian Police Department confirmed to the Idaho Statesman.

It was called into dispatch as an armed robbery, and Meridian police responded as such, spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said.

No one was injured, Galbreaith said.

Police said they had no one in custody Monday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing.