Daytime shooting draws large police response to Centre Park neighborhood in Reading

Oct. 31—Numerous Reading police officers were drawn to the Centre Park neighborhood Tuesday morning for a shooting.

The call went out shortly after 9 a.m. for a male shot in the arm at Windsor and Pear streets. Initial reports indicated the male was bleeding profusely.

Investigators later said the victim was shot in the arm while driving. No further details were provided. Information of the victim's medical condition was unavailable.

Police blocked Windsor at North Second Street and appeared to be searching the area around the intersection for bullet casings.