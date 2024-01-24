Dayton, 3 other Ohio cities ranked among Top 50 cites for bed bugs, study says

Dayton and three other Ohio cities are among the Top 50 cities in the country when it comes to bed bugs.

Orkin posted a statement on its website saying the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where they performed the most bedbug treatments from Dec. 2022 to Nov. 2023.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. “While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Dayton moved up one spot to No. 33.

Cincinnati advanced one place to No. 12.

Columbus moved out of the Top 10 down one spot to No. 11.

Cleveland remains in the Top Five ranked at No. 4.

The top three cities are Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.

To see the full list, visit this website.