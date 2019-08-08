In Dayton, 32 seconds that changed everything

CINCINNATI – When people say time is relative, this is what they mean:

A flash of recognition slipped across her face before the woman in a black tank top wrapped her arms around a man’s neck in greeting. Just nine seconds later, the two were fleeing a gunman. It feels as fast as a blink.

Down the road, another pair strolled toward a street light. They paused just after the first gunshot. It took six agonizingly long seconds before the two recognized the sound and started to run.

As police tell it, they were on the scene and had “neutralized” the shooter in 32 seconds. But those seconds felt like an eternity for the people who heard the shots, realized their lives were at stake and scurried for safety.

“It’s kind of like the Earth stood still for a second,” said Erianna Carpenter, who turns 28 later this month. “It was a surreal moment.”

Sorting out the precise order of events in the moment a 24-year-old man opened fire on a Dayton, Ohio, street, is all but impossible, even with the help of multiple surveillance videos, cellphone recordings and 911 calls.

That’s because teasing things out by the second is like trying to count raindrops. Thirty-two seconds is too fast to fill your gas tank or reboot your computer or properly brush your teeth.

And yet, 32 seconds was enough time for Connor Betts to kill nine people, including his sister. It was enough time for police to surround him, to scream at him to stop, and to fire bullets into his armor-clad body and end the sudden rampage.

A pile of shoes rests in the parking lot behind Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 2019. More

The scene in Dayton was as hopping as it gets on a Saturday night in the Ohio town of about 140,000. The diner is one of 66 businesses in the historic Oregon District, a trendy chunk of the city where some of the buildings are 150 years old.

Carpenter, a newly hired cook at 416 Diner (so new she’s still in training), had liked the night’s pace.

“There was nice, consistent business that night – it wasn’t too busy, wasn’t too slow,” she said. “The night was just going so good.”

That good night was ending. The diner closes at 1 a.m.

Carpenter walked out front to pull the diner’s sidewalk sign indoors.

“It was too heavy for me, so my colleague went out and pulled it in a little after 1 – 1:06, maybe 1:05.”

Just as the sign came in, shots rang out. But it’s still summertime, and Independence Day was barely a month earlier. Carpenter assumed the pops were fireworks.

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. More

The 416 Diner gets the numeric part of its name from its address on East Fifth Street. To its west, just beyond a narrow strip of outdoor seating, is an ATM. To the east is Newcom’s Tavern.

The gunman came from one building east of that, from a parking lot behind Blind Bob’s.

Because it’s summer in Ohio, and the late-night weather was pleasantly in the mid 60s, people gathered outside on bar patios. The Oregon District Business Association website encourages it, calling it “patio season.”

More surveillance video shows the chaos unfold. At 1:05 a.m., the gunman walked past groups of T-shirt-clad people casually drinking at tables beneath outdoor umbrellas. He wore khaki shorts, a backpack, a face mask, ear protection and a black sweatshirt that bore an apparent song lyric: “No heart to fear, no soul to steal.”