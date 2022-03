Mar. 2—The suspect who robbed a Dayton business at gunpoint last week has been arrested, Dayton police announced Wednesday.

The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Hamper coin operated laundry at 219 Wyoming St. before running away.

The Dayton Police Department asked for the public's help to identify the suspect and posted images of him on social media.

Police on Wednesday did not identify the suspect arrested.