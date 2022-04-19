Dayton babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young children

Apr. 19—A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 3- and 5-year-old while babysitting them in Dayton earlier this month.

Theodore Lee Slaughter, 38, of Dayton, is facing two counts of rape involving a person younger than 10, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. A warrant for his arrest was filed in court Tuesday.

On April 11, Slaughter was reportedly sexually assaulted the children while babysitting. The children's 7-year-old sibling witnessed the incident, according to court documents.

"Mr. Slaughter than threatened to kill the children if they disclosed what happened," an affidavit read. "When confronted the next morning by the children's mother, Mr. Slaughter fled the residence."

