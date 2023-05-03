UPDATE: FBI SWAT, Dayton Bomb Squad find ‘suspicious devices’ during search warrant

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Sugarcreek Township apartment complex for an active investigation Wednesday morning.

Update at 9:40 a.m. ET, May 3:

The FBI SWAT team executed a “court-authorized” search warrant at the apartment complex located on the 1800 block of Surrey Trail, a spokesperson for the department stated.

During this time, suspicious devices were located and, out of an abundance of caution, the Dayton Police Bomb Squad was contacted, the spokesperson continued.

Adjacent apartments were also evacuated for the residents’ safety.

“The residence has been cleared of any dangers and the routine law enforcement operation is continuing,” the spokesperson said.

Initial Report:

Dayton Bomb Squad, Dayton Police K-9 Units, and Greene County Sheriff’s Office were among the law enforcement agencies called to the 1800 block of Surrey Trail where an Cedar Trail Apartments resided, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch and News Center 7 crews who responded to the scene corroborated.

It is currently unknown why these agencies were called to the residence.

