Dayton children psychologist pleads guilty to endangering, tampering with evidence

Sep. 17—A Dayton children's psychologist who was charged with over 140 counts related to child pornography pleaded guilty to other charges in exchange for everything else being dropped.

Gregory Ramey, 71, pleaded guilty to six counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence in Greene County Common Pleas Court. He is due back for sentencing on Nov. 18.

Ramey was a longtime employee of Dayton Children's Hospital and served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources at Dayton Children's. Ramey's employment was terminated in August 2019, the hospital said. He had faced charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering obscenity involving a minor, attempted pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Those charges have been dismissed, Ramey's attorney Jon Paul Rion said.

"This was our goal all along," Rion said. "As I've said in the beginning, this is not a case of child pornography. And I think after our experts looked at the case, and other professionals looked at the case, we reached a resolution that I think is fair and properly frames the issue that is at hand."

Rion has told the media since Ramey was charged in 2019 that the images are not pornographic and the individuals are clothed. The Ohio Attorney General's Office on the other hand released a press release announcing Ramey had been charged in a child pornography case.

The two sides had spent almost a year dueling over evidence in the case and whether probable cause existed for search warrants. In court filings, the defense argued that investigators used the term "erotica" and not child pornography to get the warrants and that there was a difference.

"(The affidavit for the search warrant) did not allege any criminal activity; in fact, it dispelled any belief of illegal activity by including (the) findings regarding the downloaded images being mere erotica, not child pornography," the defense said in court documents.

Ramey appeared in court on Wednesday where he entered his plea. On the same day, Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio granted a bond condition modification in the case. Ramey will remain on GPS monitoring pending his sentencing, but the condition of house arrest was removed. He is also not to have any unsupervised contact with child.

A message seeking comment from the Ohio Attorney General's Office wasn't immediately responded to Friday morning.