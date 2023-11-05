Dayton Creek: Where Luxury Meets Affordability

The time-tested real estate saying, “Location, location, location” is equally important for families living in, or looking to move to, the residential community of Dayton Creek. Located near 191st St. and 169 Highway and set on over 200 picturesque acres, Dayton Creek is where luxury meets affordability.

According to Lisa Rater, who markets the property for Weichert REALTORS® Welch & Company, the close proximity to a wide variety of entities is a big draw for those buying homes at Dayton Creek.

“There is quick and easy access to 169 Highway, I-35, I-435, K-10 and K-7 to travel to downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport, Lawrence, and other parts of the metro area,” she said.

Another big draw is the new Dayton Creek Elementary School. Situated within the Spring Hill School District, recognized for its reputation for providing excellent educational opportunities to its students, the school not only provides a strong academic environment and the best learning opportunities for each child, but it is also a strong anchor for the community.

The homes at Dayton Creek were created by some of the Kansas City area’s most celebrated homebuilders: Gianni Homes, Wheeler Homes, Pfaff Homes, Authentic Homes, and Drippe’ Homes. The architectural designs encompass Ranch, Reverse 1-1/2-story, Split-level, and 2-story single-family and maintenance-provided floor plans on daylight, walkout, or cul-de-sac lots. Many of the homes also back up to private tree lines or open green space, providing a great deal of privacy and beautiful nature views.

Phase 7 recently opened, sales are already at a brisk pace, and several spec homes are currently available for immediate move-in. Lot prices start in the low $70,000s and the homes are priced between the $400,000s and the $600,000s. Buyers also have the option of a Maintenance Provided or a Non-Maintenance Provided home to suit their particular needs, desires, and lifestyle. Prospective buyers will also find two homes left in the Estates of Dayton Creek. These residences are situated on beautiful, oversized lots that back up to trees and lots of open green space. The lot prices range from $75,000 to $135,000, with the homes priced between the $600,000s up to approximately $1.2 million.

There are seven model homes at Dayton Creek where prospective buyers can experience the wealth of high-quality interior and exterior amenities available:

The Sales Office, located at 18725 Theden, is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Georgetown Ranch by Gianni Homes. The home was selected as a Spring Parade of Homes winner (Lot #233).

The Newport by Wheeler Homes is a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom,1.5 Story/Loft located at 18729 Theden. This home was also selected as a Spring Parade of Homes winner (Lot #232).

Pfaff Homes has a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Manchester II Ranch located at 18733 Theden (Lot #231).

The Seabrook II, also by Gianni Homes is a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom Reverse located at 18803 Theden (Lot #230).

The Branson by Authentic Homes at 18807 Theden is a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom Ranch (Lot #229).

Drippe’ Homes has a is a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom Adalyn Reverse Plan located at 18811 Theden (Lot #228).

Wheeler Homes has a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, Newport Reverse located at 19024 Theden (Lot #111).

Sales have been at a brisk pace and several spec homes are currently available for immediate move-in.

Community amenities at Dayton Creek include a fitness center, putting green, new pool and children’s waterpark, playground, picnic shelter with outdoor grills, winding trails, and pickleball and basketball courts.

“Dayton Creek is one of the fastest growing communities with many options, so whether you are starting out, increasing your square footage, or slowing down, we have something for everyone,” said Rater. “We want all prospective homebuyers out there to know that they’ll be pleased to call Dayton Creek ‘home’ for years to come!”

For more information about Dayton Creek, contact Lisa Rater at 913-225-4500 or daytoncreek@gmail.com.

Dayton Creek

Location: 191st St. and Theden in Spring Hill, 7 minutes south of Olathe.

Directions: Highway 169 to 191st St., West to Theden, North into the community to the sales office.

Price: Starting in the lower $400,000s on up to $1 Million.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Lisa Rater at 913-225-4500 or daytoncreek@gmail.com.

Website: daytoncreek.com