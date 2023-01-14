Dayton crime stats: Car theft up while aggravated assaults, residential burglaries dropped in 2022

The Dayton Police Department is taking a closer look at crime statistics from 2022 and seeing where they need to improve in 2023.

Dayton Police said they are using data and technology to focus on the most effective way to stop crime and make streets safer.

“So obviously, gun violence, to us, is always top of mind because that’s the greatest impact,” Dayton Police Assistant Chief Eric Henderson told News Center 7. “It could potentially lead to a homicide.

Henderson constantly monitors the crimes that are trending and how the department can best deploy its resources in the city, but crime that can end lives have to be top priority. The numbers showed that homicide increased just barely from 30 to 33 in 2022 and aggravated assaults dropped seven percent from 2021.

Henderson said investigating repeat offenders have been key to success.

“A focus on individuals committing these crimes has led to a reduction there,” he said.

The department has already been focusing big on one category with a huge increase: stolen cars. Social media how-to videos that appeared over the summer, especially targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles, drove number from under 1,000 to over 1,500.

Police said a stolen car often leads to other crimes like robberies, drive-up or drive-by shootings and car chases and crashed, some of which end up being deadly.

“That’s why it’s more than just a theft of a vehicle, plus it’s an expensive item for anyone,” Henderson said.

Other categories of crime that police are aiming community resources at include mental health challenges, domestic violence and family protection.

“We know at lot a domestic violence incidents go unreported because we know it is difficult for victims of these crimes to pick up the phone,” he said.

One area that police saw another significant decrease in last year was residential burglaries. Data showed they were down about six percent.

“One major focus is working with neighborhood groups,” Henderson said. “We will do that by working on neighborhood safety plans.”

Police said residential burglaries have now decreased for several years now. It’s a place where residents, like police, can use technology to take a bite out of crime. Alarms and doorbell cameras are being used to protect homes and apartments more effectively.