Dayton Dragons holiday raffle to benefit underfunded classrooms ends Monday

Dec. 13—A special online raffle benefitting underfunded Miami Valley classrooms run by the Dayton Dragons Foundation and presented by Day Air Credit Union is scheduled to end Monday.

The 2023 Dayton Dragons Holiday Raffle, which began Dec. 1, is a "50/50″ raffle, where one person wins 50% of the jackpot and the other half is donated to Crayons to Classrooms, according to the foundation in a release.

The starting jackpot begins at $5,000.

Tickets are available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in increments of two for $10, 10 for $25 and 40 for $50. Participants must be 18 or older, and the website uses geo-tracking, so participants have to purchase their tickets in Ohio, the release said. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

Crayons to Classrooms is a free store for teachers from underfunded pre-K to grade 12 schools in the Miami Valley, the release said, and serves over 3,000 teachers at 135 schools where 60% or more of the students participate in the National School Lunch program.

"We're excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit a great local charitable program, Crayons to Classrooms," said Dragons President Robert Murphy. "We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it's a wonderful way to help provide the necessary tools needed for at risk children in the Dayton community."