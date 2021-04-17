Dayton father indicted after 3-month-old girl injured

Apr. 16—A Dayton father was indicted Friday in a case that accuses him of injuring his 3-month-old daughter.

Logan Green, 28, was indicted on one count of endangering children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"This defenseless baby was seriously injured at the hands of her 28‐year‐old father because he was more interested in playing video games than caring for his daughter," Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a press release. "Parenting can certainly be frustrating at times, but this defendant's heinous actions are beyond belief or comprehension."

The prosecutor's office said authorities began their investigation on March 27 when the mother of the child took the infant to Dayton Children's Hospital for a fever and vomiting. The baby was given a chest x-ray and a doctor found the infant had five healing rib fractures.

Police were notified by a social worker at the hospital.

"During the investigation, it was learned that about a week earlier the defendant had become frustrated with the baby girl's crying while he was playing a video game. The defendant picked the infant up and squeezed her before giving the girl to her mother. The injuries, fractured ribs, are consistent with being squeezed," the prosecutor's office said in a release.

Green was issued a summons to appear in court on Thursday, April 29. He was not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday afternoon.