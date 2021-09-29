Dayton father who killed son Takoda Collins sentenced to 51 years to life in prison

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read

Sep. 29—The man who was accused of abusing and torturing his 10-year-old son, Takoda Collins, before killing him in 2019 was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison Wednesday morning.

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, appeared in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins where he learned his fate. He faced between 40 years in prison and 51 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said Takoda lived in Hellish conditions, being beaten and forced to stand in painful "punishment poses" for long hours. If he stopped standing in the pose, he would be beaten, prosecutors said.

They said Takoda, a Horace Mann Elementary student before his father pulled him out of school, suffered extreme abuse. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Takoda's death was a homicide, ruling he died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion in a bathtub.

In a sentencing memorandum filed before the hearing, prosecutors said Takoda was punched, elbowed and stood on in the hours leading up to his death.

"Still not satisfied that Takoda was sufficiently compliant, Defendant Mclean threw the child around some more, and grabbed him by the ears, and dragged him down the steps," the memorandum says. "Defendant took the child into the bathroom and told him to clean his shorts, when Takoda again did not move fast enough, he was told to move faster or he was going to be drowned. Defendant (Jennifer) Ebert, from the living room, then heard splashing and Takoda gasping for air."

The defense said in their memorandum that McLean took responsibility for his son's death, but that he didn't abuse his son for years.

"Al, without reservation accepts that his actions resulted in the death of his son," The document says. "He does not forgive himself nor point blame towards anyone else. He does however express concern for narratives being offered by others either vilifying him based upon a false history or recreating their own false history of involvement with his son."

"Takoda was exceptionally intelligent," The memorandum says. "He was an avid reader and very creative. He would share things with his father that Al did not know. The two would rap together and Takoda could create or complete lyrics better than anyone. For all of the problems, flaws and misguided bad acts, they still were a family. This is a tragedy, not only for Takoda, but for all the members of his family, including his father."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Easy Christmas Fudge Recipes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

    When Christmas rolls around, you can find everyone and their mother pulling out the pie and cake tins, ready to whip up their signature Christmas dessert. Don't get us wrong—we love a mile-high cake as much as the next person, but organizing the whole Christmas dinner can be quite the bonanza. In the name of simplicity (and less stress), it might be worth giving a Christmas fudge a try.

  • Cyprus' top diplomat: Turkey is creating new Ottoman empire

    The foreign minister of the divided island of Cyprus is accusing Turkey’s president of attempting to promote a new Ottoman empire in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East — and says such an approach to geopolitics could adversely impact regional security. Nikos Christodoulides, whose Mediterranean island nation is divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south that is a member of the European Union, pointed to what he called aggressive Turkish behavior not only in Cyprus but in Syria, Iraq, Libya and other Arab countries in the region.

  • Orange County woman ‘fought back hard’ against home-invasion suspect, sheriff says

    Officials say the woman’s resistance caused the suspect to drop this item, which helped deputies identify him.

  • Cooper vetoes North Carolina collusive settlements bill

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Monday that would have required legislative leaders to sign off on lawsuit settlements involving the General Assembly.

  • Man with bow and arrow shot by officer after carjacking in Atlanta, standoff with police

    The chaos started early Tuesday in the city and ended in a suburb in a neighboring county. The suspect was unsuccessful in his efforts to take two other cars, police said.

  • What Brian Laundrie was doing in the days after he returned to FL without Gabby

    There's new information on what Brian Laundrie was doing in the days before Gabby Petito was reported missing, when he returned home from their cross-country road trip without her.

  • Person of interest in Kansas City killing found dead of apparent suicide, police say

    Detectives discovered the body of an adult male in a wooded area a few blocks away from where a woman was found fatally shot in the street Tuesday morning.

  • Kylie Jenner Talking About How She Was "Meant" To Be Stormi's Mom Is Beyond Cute

    Kylie revealed she was pregnant with baby #2 in early September after rumors had been swirling for weeks.View Entire Post ›

  • Missing girlfriend of accused Fort Worth serial killer identified by family as N.M. woman

    The girlfriend of Jason Thornburg was last seen in March 2017 in Tohatchi, New Mexico, her family said. Thornburg told Fort Worth police he “sacrificed” her and four other people.

  • Tampa Bay families: ‘Our children are missing, too’

    Tampa Bay families: ‘Our children are missing, too’

  • WHO 'heartbroken' by Congo sex abuse probe findings

    The World Health Organization is "heartbroken", its regional director for Africa has said after an independent commission found that 21 out of 83 alleged perpetrators of sex abuse in Democratic Republic of Congo were employed by the WHO.Dr Matshidiso Moeti was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday (September 28)."We in WHO are indeed humbled, horrified, and heartbroken by the findings of this enquiry. I'd like also to thank all the women and girls who have come forward and given evidence to the investigation and thus have given us the basis on which to take action in WHO, which has been necessary."The commission found that the abuse, including nine allegations of rape, were committed by both national and international staff.The report said alleged victims were also "not provided with the necessary support and assistance required for such degrading experiences".In an investigation published last year by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian, more than 50 women accused aid workers from the WHO and leading charities of demanding sex in exchange for jobs during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the commission's report made for "harrowing reading"."I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what was done to you by people who were employed to WHO to serve and protect you. I'm sorry for the ongoing suffering that this event must cause. I'm sorry that you have had to relieve them in talking to the commission about your experiences."Tedros said the organization will ban those identified as perpetrators from future employment with the WHO and would notify the broader U.N. system.He said the WHO was terminating the contracts of four people identified as perpetrators, who were still employed by the agency when it was made aware of the allegations against them.

  • Chris Hayes calls out Fox News hosts for hypocrisy on vaccine mandates

    On All In With Chris Hayes Tuesday, Hayes didn’t pull any punches when calling out the hypocrisy of Fox News hosts for repeatedly railing against vaccine mandates, when Fox News itself has a vaccine mandate. Besides that, among other things that Fox hosts also deride, Fox has a mask policy and stricter testing guidelines for unvaccinated individuals than President Biden proposed for federal employees. “Their own Human Resources department said earlier this month, 90% of full-time employees reported they are fully vaccinated after the company, wait for it, mandated everyone to report their vaccination status,” Hayes said. He added, seemingly mocking Carlson with his tone, “Oh, my God, that's a private decision. How dare they?” Hayes also all but dared Fox hosts to call out their employer’s mandates, saying, “Notice, by the way, they don’t call out their own employer. They could if they had any courage. If you think it’s tyranny, you could do that on air. But you won’t.”

  • Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute to Late Son Jack One Year After Losing Him: 'Mom and Dad Love You'

    Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend announced last September that they suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their son Jack

  • Makeup artist uses kitchen tool to get perfect eye shadow look: 'I was skeptical'

    She was skeptical until she saw the results.

  • Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus

    A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a student on the Chapman University campus.

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • Josh Duggar holds hands with pregnant wife Anna after hearing in child porn case

    Josh Duggar, who is expecting his seventh child with Anna, has his wife's support ahead of trial in child porn case.

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

    A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.