Dayton homicide victim ID'd as 40-year-old Fairborn woman

Jan. 14—Police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after they were dispatched shortly after midnight Thursday to South Patterson Boulevard in Dayton.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Emily Warrell of Fairborn by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Police were called at 12:42 a.m. Thursday to a medical building parking lot at 1222 S. Patterson Blvd. near West Stewart Street after a security company drove through the lot and saw a vehicle with a deceased woman next to it, according to the Dayton Police Department.

It is not clear what led to Warrell's death nor what caused it.

Anyone who had contact with Warrell on Wednesday or who knows anything about her death is urged to call detective Thomas Schloss at 937-333-1078 or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).