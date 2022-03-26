Dayton Service Initiative releases results of recent enforcement efforts

Three area law enforcement agencies will be joined together last week in the hopes of reducing dangerous driving.

The Dayton Service Initiative includes officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton City Police Department, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS REPORTING: More departments join Dayton Service Initiative aimed at reducing deadly crashes in Montgomery Co.

They focused on U.S. Route 35 and Interstate 75 between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 23, according to a release.

Here are the results:

Traffic stops – 152

Speed citations - 129 (86 of which were greater than 20mph over the limit-67%)

Seatbelt citations- 4

Warnings - 16

Driver’s license citations – 12

Driving under suspension - 10

Equipment violations - 7

Physical arrests- 4

Officers looked for “crash causing violations” such as reckless driving, impaired driving, and speeding.

“It’s not just about enforcement, it’s about education, enforcement, and awareness. That’s how last year we saw a reduction in fatal crashes and that’s how we hope to see a further reduction in 2022,” Lt. Geoffrey Freeman, Post Commander of the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, said in a news conference earlier this month.