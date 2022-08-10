Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement patrols to be on Dixie Drive today

The Dayton Police Department will be conducting Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail with several law enforcement agencies today on Dixie Drive.

Dayton Police will be working with The Oho State Highway Patrol, Butler Township Police, Vandalia Police, and the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office, according to a media release.

The purpose is to help reduce fatal and injury crashes and officers will be looking for other violations including reckless driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, and speeding.

Officers will also be looking for seat belt violations, the State Highway Patrol said.

The Dayton Service Initiative also encourages residents and motorists to report unsafe or impaired drivers to their local police department, according to the release.