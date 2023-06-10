Dayton joins Ohio, Michigan and U.S. Chambers in lawsuit challenging government’s drug pricing power

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce joined other chambers in a lawsuit challenging federal entities’ power to set prescription drug prices.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio states the federal law allowing Centers for Medicare and Medicaid as well as Health and Human Services to set prices on prescription drugs is unconstitutional.

The suit states it oversteps core provisions in the constitution that protect private businesses from government overreach.

“The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has various members across the supply chain that are impacted by this federal law. While we would all like to see a market-based reduction in prescription drug prices, the government should not be price setting for private industry,” Chris Kershner, president and CEO at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Dayton is joined in the lawsuit by that the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A copy of the suit can be found here.



